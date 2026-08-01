Dante Moore Returns to Oregon: What This Means for Ducks and His NFL Future (2026)

Oregon QB Dante Moore Opts to Return to College, Forgoing NFL Draft

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has decided to stay in college for another year, choosing to return to the Ducks rather than declare for the NFL draft. This decision comes after a challenging season, where Moore and the team faced setbacks, including a loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

In an interview with ESPN, Moore expressed his determination to improve as a quarterback and leader. He stated, 'I want to feel prepared and do what's best for my development, especially as a quarterback. I've been praying and seeking guidance, and I've decided to return to Oregon for one more year to play for the Ducks and work towards our goal of becoming national champions.'

Moore's performance this season was impressive, with nearly 72% of his passes completed for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. However, the team's overall record of 13-2 was marred by a 56-22 loss to Indiana, where Moore's three turnovers in the first half significantly impacted the game's outcome.

Despite the setback, Moore's potential in the NFL was evident, as he was projected to be the second quarterback selected in the draft, following Indiana's Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza. Moore's decision to return to college is a testament to his commitment to his team and the sport, as he aims to lead his teammates to success and improve his skills as a quarterback.

Moore's college career began at UCLA, but he transferred to Oregon after one season. He served as a backup quarterback last year before becoming the starter when his teammate, Dillon Gabriel, departed for the NFL. Moore's dedication to his craft and his desire to make a positive impact on his team are evident in his decision to return to college, showcasing his leadership qualities and commitment to excellence.