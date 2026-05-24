Danny Christie Returns to the Ring: BKFC Fight vs. George Thorpe (2026)

Get Ready! A Beloved Bare-Knuckle Champion is Stepping Back into the Arena!

Carlisle's very own former bare-knuckle boxing champion, Danny Christie, is making a highly anticipated return to the ring! This is fantastic news for fans who've been eagerly awaiting his next bout. Christie, a familiar face from the competitive BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) scene, is set to grace the Gorilla 2 show in Birmingham this March.

But here's where it gets exciting: Christie won't just be fighting anyone. He's scheduled to go head-to-head with another BKFC fighter, George Thorpe. This clash of titans is slated to take place at Birmingham's Bingley Hall on Sunday, March 22nd.

Now, many of you might remember that Christie announced his retirement from the high-profile BKFC last year. However, it seems his passion for the sport continues to burn bright, as he’s been competing on other platforms. This upcoming fight is a testament to his enduring spirit and skill. The bout features a compelling age difference, with the 41-year-old Christie facing the 29-year-old Thorpe. Promoters at Gorilla have even hyped this matchup as an "absolute banger" – and who are we to disagree?

For those new to the scene, Gorilla is a promotion founded by the well-known former UFC fighter Darren Till last autumn. They held their inaugural show in Liverpool just last week, and now they're setting their sights on Birmingham. Christie is aiming to be a star attraction at this second event, bringing the same impressive skills that earned him significant recognition during his BKFC tenure.

And this is the part most people miss: Christie's BKFC journey was impressive. In 2023, he clinched the UK light-heavyweight champion title, and in 2024, he even vied for a world title shot in the middleweight division. Following a defeat to Birmingham's Connor Tierney last summer, Christie stepped away from BKFC for the second time, leaving with a respectable record of five wins and three defeats.

It's also worth noting that Christie isn't the only talent from Cumbria making waves. Fellow Cumbrians like Egremont's European heavyweight champion Agi Faulkner and Carlisle's bantamweight Kieron Sewell are also actively competing on the BKFC platform.

What do you think about Danny Christie's return? Is this the comeback we've all been waiting for, or do you believe he should have stayed retired from BKFC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!