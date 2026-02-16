Daniil Medvedev's Epic Comeback at Brisbane International 2026 | ATP Tour Highlights (2026)

Daniil Medvedev's Journey Continues: Chasing the Brisbane Title | ATP Tour | Tennis

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is on a mission to secure his 22nd tour-level title at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ. Despite a slow start, he demonstrated resilience and skill, emerging victorious over Kamil Majchrzak in a thrilling match.

The top seed initially struggled against the lucky loser Majchrzak, but his aggressive strategy prevailed in a close 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2 victory. Medvedev, who reached the championship in his previous Brisbane appearance in 2019, is now eyeing his 22nd tour-level trophy after a stellar 2025 performance.

Medvedev's performance was exceptional, showcasing his ability to stay calm and execute precise shots. He described the match as a high-quality affair, comparing it to a Top 10 encounter. His composure and shot-making skills were on full display, as he dropped only five points on serve in the deciding set, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

In the upcoming match, Medvedev will face Alex Michelsen, who secured his 50th tour-level win on hard courts by defeating Sebastian Korda. Michelsen's strong serving and error-prone opponent contributed to his victory.

Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the draw, an all-American semi-final is set with Aleksandar Kovacevic and Brandon Nakashima. Kovacevic's endurance against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's aces and Nakashima's controlled performance against Raphael Collignon have led them to this stage.

The tournament continues to showcase the talent and determination of these players, with Medvedev's journey towards the title still unfolding.