Danielle Scott's World Cup Aerials Win: Perfect Timing Before Milan-Cortina Olympics (2026)

A thrilling victory for Australia's Danielle Scott! In a stunning comeback, Scott has claimed her first World Cup aerials gold in nearly three years, just weeks before the highly anticipated Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The Road to Redemption

Scott, a seasoned three-time Olympian, has had a challenging season, but her triumph at Lake Placid, USA, is a testament to her resilience and determination. With a score of 95.88 in the super final, she outshone China's Olympic champion Xu Mengtai and America's world champion Kaila Kuhn.

But here's where it gets controversial... Scott's strategy of opting for a safer back double full-full, while her competitors went for triples, proved to be a game-changer. In tricky conditions, Scott's decision paid off, showcasing the importance of risk assessment in this high-stakes sport.

A Timely Boost

This win couldn't have come at a better time for Scott, who has been through a lean patch this season. Her victory, the seventh of her career, is a massive morale booster ahead of the Winter Olympics, starting on February 6.

Scott expressed her emotions, saying, "I'm letting this sink in. It's been a tough season, but today I proved myself, and I'm thrilled."

In the men's event, China's Wang Xindi also demonstrated the value of strategy, opting for five twists and securing his first World Cup win of the season with a score of 103.50.

With the Milan-Cortina Games just around the corner, athletes are gearing up for their final preparations. The next World Cup event at Lake Placid will be a crucial test for competitors, as they fine-tune their skills for the Olympic stage.

So, what do you think? Is Scott's strategy a smart move, or should athletes always go for the triple?