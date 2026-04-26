Danielle Collins' Bold Prediction: Iga Swiatek's Grand Slam Future (2026)

Danielle Collins, despite her frosty history with Iga Swiatek, remains objective as an analyst, predicting the 24-year-old Polish tennis star to win 10+ Grand Slams before retirement. Swiatek's recent Wimbledon triumph and consistent Major wins since 2020 showcase her dominance. Collins, however, had a less-than-ideal relationship with Swiatek, with a heated exchange at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite this, Collins believes both Swiatek and Sabalenka, who has four Majors and is turning 28, will reach 10+ Grand Slams, citing their skills and potential for growth. Collins' prediction, while controversial, highlights the talent and potential of these athletes, leaving readers to ponder the future of women's tennis.