Danielle Collins, despite her frosty history with Iga Swiatek, remains objective as an analyst, predicting the 24-year-old Polish tennis star to win 10+ Grand Slams before retirement. Swiatek's recent Wimbledon triumph and consistent Major wins since 2020 showcase her dominance. Collins, however, had a less-than-ideal relationship with Swiatek, with a heated exchange at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite this, Collins believes both Swiatek and Sabalenka, who has four Majors and is turning 28, will reach 10+ Grand Slams, citing their skills and potential for growth. Collins' prediction, while controversial, highlights the talent and potential of these athletes, leaving readers to ponder the future of women's tennis.
Danielle Collins' Bold Prediction: Iga Swiatek's Grand Slam Future (2026)
References
- https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/WTA_Tennis/163889/danielle-collins-puts-cold-history-aside-makes-objective-iga-swiatek-slam-prediction/
- https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Stories/164070/elena-rybakina-s-childhood-coach-tells-why-stefano-vukov-once-objected-to-her-visit/
- https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Stories/164085/jim-courier-explains-why-he-retired-from-tennis-at-30/
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/live/c620ypdegzgt
- https://www.tennis.com/news/articles/is-the-top-ranked-man-in-college-tennis-ready-to-take-sibling-rivalry-onto-the-atp-trevor-svajda-zach-svajda
- https://www.tennisworldusa.org/tennis/news/Tennis_Stories/163861/simona-halep-tells-how-she-feels-about-retirement-on-first-anniversary-in-clujnapoca/
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