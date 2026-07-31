Daniel Roth Extra-Plat Platinum: The Ultimate Elegance in a Thin Watch (2026)

The Subtle Art of Platinum: Daniel Roth's Extra-Plat Evolution

There’s something profoundly satisfying about a watch that doesn’t scream for attention. In a world where bold designs and flashy complications often dominate, Daniel Roth’s Extra-Plat Platinum feels like a whisper in a room full of shouts. Personally, I think this is where the brand’s revival truly shines—not in its ability to dazzle, but in its commitment to understated elegance.

When Daniel Roth returned under the La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton umbrella, it wasn’t just a resurrection; it was a redefinition. The brand’s focus on Monsieur Roth’s iconic ellipsocurvex design and the refined execution of its earlier creations signaled a return to roots. But what makes this particularly fascinating is how the Extra-Plat Platinum builds on that foundation. It’s not just a new material or color scheme—it’s a statement about what luxury means in 2026.

Platinum: The Noblest of Materials

One thing that immediately stands out is the choice of platinum. While gold has its warmth and rose gold its romance, platinum brings a cold, almost austere elegance. It’s a metal that doesn’t need to prove itself—it simply is. In my opinion, this is where the Extra-Plat Platinum distinguishes itself from its yellow and rose gold siblings. The monochrome color scheme, paired with anthracite and black elements, creates a watch that feels both timeless and contemporary.

What many people don’t realize is that platinum isn’t just about prestige; it’s about weight—both literal and metaphorical. The Extra-Plat’s 7.7mm thickness and 38.6mm length might seem modest on paper, but in platinum, it carries a presence that’s hard to ignore. It’s a watch that feels substantial without being ostentatious, a rare balance in today’s market.

The Dial: A Study in Restraint

The dial of the Extra-Plat Platinum is where the brand’s attention to detail truly shines. The pinstripe guilloché pattern, a classic style once favored by Daniel Roth himself, is executed with precision. But what this really suggests is a deeper commitment to craftsmanship. La Fabrique du Temps’ internal execution of this technique isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about preserving a legacy.

The silver-finished hour chapter ring and black typography add a quiet sophistication. And the black-coated gold hands? They’re a masterclass in subtlety. If you take a step back and think about it, this dial isn’t just telling time—it’s telling a story about restraint and refinement.

The Movement: Tradition Meets Modernity

Underneath the sapphire caseback lies the calibre DR002, a movement that encapsulates the duality of Daniel Roth’s revival. Developed by Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini, it’s a modern marvel with a 4Hz frequency, free-sprung balance wheel, and 65-hour power reserve. But what makes this particularly fascinating is its traditional execution.

The hand-polished bevels, sharp internal angles, and black-polished steel parts are a nod to horological heritage. It’s a movement that doesn’t just keep time—it celebrates it. From my perspective, this is where the Extra-Plat Platinum truly excels. It’s not just a watch; it’s a piece of art that happens to tell time.

The Broader Implications: Luxury in 2026

This raises a deeper question: What does luxury mean in an era of excess? The Extra-Plat Platinum answers with a quiet confidence. It’s a watch that doesn’t need to shout its value—it embodies it. In a market saturated with limited editions and flashy complications, Daniel Roth’s approach feels refreshingly honest.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the pricing. At CHF 65,000, it’s not cheap, but it’s also not exorbitant for a platinum timepiece of this caliber. It’s a watch that’s limited not by numbers, but by production capacity, which adds a layer of exclusivity without the pretense.

Final Thoughts: A Watch for the Discerning Few

If you’re someone who appreciates subtlety over spectacle, the Daniel Roth Extra-Plat Platinum is a watch that speaks your language. It’s not for everyone, and that’s precisely the point. In a world where more is often mistaken for better, this watch reminds us that less can be so much more.

Personally, I think this is the kind of timepiece that will age like fine wine. It’s not just a watch for today—it’s a watch for the ages. And in a market that’s constantly chasing the next big thing, that’s a rare and beautiful thing indeed.