Daniel Ricciardo's Ford Collaboration & Red Bull RB22 Livery Launch | F1 2026 Updates (2026)

Daniel Ricciardo's journey takes a thrilling new turn as he strengthens his ties with Ford, sparking excitement among fans!

It's official: the former F1 star is deepening his connection with Ford just before the Red Bull RB22 livery launch this Thursday. This comes at a pivotal moment, as Red Bull gears up for its new technical partnership with Ford, set to kick off in the F1 2026 season.

Ricciardo's brand is collaborating with Ford Racing.

Ricciardo, a name synonymous with Formula 1, boasts an impressive career. With 257 starts between 2011 and 2024, he's undeniably one of the most recognizable figures in the sport this century. His talent shone brightly with eight race victories, most of which were secured in Red Bull colors between 2014 and 2018.

His last F1 appearance was at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, racing for Red Bull's sister team, Racing Bulls. He was later replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season.

After a period of relative silence, Ricciardo announced his retirement from motorsport in September 2025, stepping into a new role as a global racing ambassador with Ford.

As PlanetF1.com revealed last year, Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls will unveil their new liveries for 2026 at a Ford season-launch event in Detroit this Thursday. Ricciardo, now 36 years old, is expected to attend alongside Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, as well as the Racing Bulls duo, Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

But here's where it gets exciting: Ricciardo's lifestyle brand, Enchanté, is joining forces with Ford Racing. In a joint social media post, Ricciardo shared his enthusiasm: "For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime." He added, "That’s why I love Ford. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor." He highlighted Ford's passion for motorsports, spanning from F1 to Dakar, Le Mans to Bathurst, and emphasized how Ford continues to find ways to enjoy the sport. The post concluded with "Enchanté x Ford Racing. 1.15.26."

And this is the part most people miss: Ricciardo hinted at a potential return to motorsport after driving the Ford Raptor T1+ at the Ford Raptor Rally event late last year. He admitted he might be tempted to try the Baja 1000 off-road event in the coming years. He said, "The itch for Baja is there, but I’ve got a lot to learn." He added that his approach remains focused on enjoyment, mirroring his racing career where he aimed to bring joy to the sport, making the competitive side almost secondary.

Do you think Ricciardo's new role with Ford will be a success? Share your thoughts in the comments below!