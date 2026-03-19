Daniel Jones' NFL Comeback: Free Agency and a Lucrative Offer (2026)

The NFL world is buzzing with the news of Daniel Jones' unexpected comeback! After being benched and released by the Giants in 2024, it seemed like his NFL career might be over. But here's the twist: Jones is now a free agent, and he's got a pretty sweet deal on the table.

Jones' previous contract with the Giants was a lucrative one, averaging a whopping $40 million per year. Now, the Colts have offered him a one-year transition tender worth a total of $37.833 million, fully guaranteed, even though he's still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. That's a lot of money for a player who's not even fully healed yet!

This puts Jones in a unique position. He can explore his options and see if any team is willing to offer him a better deal than the Colts. It's a tricky situation, as teams often hesitate to negotiate with a player's current employer, but sometimes, it's a favor done for the player's agents, with the hope of a future favor in return.

Jones is represented by Athletes First, a firm with many clients. If another team offers Jones a deal that the Colts might match, that team would be doing a huge favor for Jones and his agents. But there's a catch: the team would have to be willing to accept the terms of the offer, even if the Colts choose not to match it.

And here's where it gets controversial: Jones' agents might share the terms of an acceptable offer sheet with the Colts before Jones signs it. This could give the Colts an opportunity to withdraw the transition tender and use Jones' departure to their advantage in the compensatory draft pick formula for next year.

Despite all this, Jones has the power to accept the one-year offer and pocket $37.833 million for 2026, a significant increase from his previous $14 million deal. It sets him up for another shot at the market in 2027, with the Colts potentially able to use the franchise or transition tag again.

So, is Daniel Jones in a bad spot? Absolutely not, especially considering his current health status. It's an intriguing situation, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. What do you think? Is this a smart move for Jones, or is he taking a risk? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!