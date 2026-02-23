Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones: One Last Time? DC Open to Rematch but Not at UFC White House (2026)

Daniel Cormier is open to facing Jon Jones one last time, but not at the UFC White House. Instead, he's considering a different arena for their potential showdown. Meanwhile, Cormier's fellow UFC veteran, Bo Nickal, is set to defend his light heavyweight title against the ageless Yoel Romero at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) 5 wrestling event on January 10, 2026. But here's where it gets interesting: Cormier believes Nickal will edge out Romero due to his youth and wrestling prowess. Romero, a former Olympic silver medalist, is 48 years old, while Nickal is 29 and in his prime. Cormier, who is just a few years younger than Romero, admits he'd be interested in joining the RAF, but only if the opponent is right. He specifically mentions Jon Jones as a potential rival, not Romero. This sparks a thought-provoking question: Would Cormier's age and experience give him an edge over Jones, or would Jones' youth and 1.5 wins over Cormier tip the scales in his favor? The wrestling world awaits the answer, and the comments section is sure to be a hub of debate and discussion.