Dane Sweeny's Viral Reilly Opelka Handshake: The 'Dudi Sela' Moment Explained! | ATP Tour | Tennis (2026)

The tennis world was abuzz with the unexpected and heartwarming gesture between Reilly Opelka and Dane Sweeny at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ. The 5'7" Sweeny, after Opelka's victory, surprised everyone by grabbing a chair to step on and embrace the 7'0" American player. This moment, captured in a viral video, showcased Sweeny's playful spirit and unique approach to tennis.

Sweeny, in an exclusive interview with ATPTour.com, revealed his inspiration behind this iconic gesture. He recalled telling his friends, "I told the boys I would do the Dudi Sela!" referencing the famous embrace by Dudi Sela, who mimicked the same gesture with Ivo Karlovic in 2014. Sweeny's playful mindset and willingness to embrace the unexpected have become a hallmark of his tennis journey.

This moment is a testament to Sweeny's light-hearted approach to the sport, and he believes it reflects the mindset he wants to bring into the new year. By infusing fun and humor into his tennis, Sweeny is not only entertaining fans but also challenging the notion that tennis must always be serious. His unique style and willingness to embrace the unexpected are sure to make him a fan favorite and a memorable figure on the ATP Tour.