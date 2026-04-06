Dane Sweeny's Incredible Australian Open Upset: The Shot That Shocked Monfils! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling tale of tennis triumph! Dane Sweeny's journey to victory is a story that will leave you inspired and eager for more.

In a recent interview with ATPTour.com, Sweeny, the 5'7" Australian tennis star, shared his unforgettable experience of defeating the fans' favorite, Gael Monfils, a former Top 10 player. It was a moment that left him feeling euphoric, yet in disbelief.

"It's an incredible feeling that hasn't fully sunk in yet," Sweeny expressed. "I'm filled with gratitude; it's an overwhelming emotion."

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But here's where it gets controversial... Sweeny's victory over Monfils wasn't just a win against a tough opponent; it was a triumph over his own past. With only one previous main-draw match at a major, a heartbreaking loss to Francisco Cerundolo, Sweeny's win against Monfils was a testament to his resilience and growth as a player.

"The gratitude I feel is overwhelming," Sweeny shared. "Playing in front of a crowd, feeling honored and lucky, kept me smiling and lighthearted. It helped me enjoy the moment without getting too serious."

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Sweeny's positive mindset isn't just a one-off; it's a consistent approach he brings to the court. After a straight-sets loss to Reilly Opelka, Sweeny embraced his opponent with a unique twist - standing on a chair to match Opelka's height. "I don't want to be too serious with my tennis," Sweeny explained. "I feel lucky and grateful to play on the big stage."

And this is the part most people miss... Sweeny's path has crossed with another rising star, Ben Shelton. The two have a connection that dates back to an ITF World Tennis Tour event in 2021, where Sweeny left an impression with a diving forehand pass winner. Shelton, now a Top-10 force, remembers Sweeny's shot and has respect for his game.

"He's one of those guys who can light up a crowd," Shelton said of Sweeny.

As Sweeny gears up for his next challenge, a potential match against Shelton, he knows the task ahead. "He's an unbelievable player," Sweeny acknowledged. "But I always want to win, and that's my focus, no matter the stage or the opponent."

So, what do you think? Is Sweeny's positive mindset the key to his success? Or is there more to it? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Dane Sweeny's Incredible Australian Open Upset: The Shot That Shocked Monfils! (2026)

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