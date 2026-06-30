Dane Jackson Wins NCHC Herb Brooks Coach of the Year Award | UND Hockey's Remarkable Turnaround (2026)

Dane Jackson’s turnaround: a disruptor’s blueprint for rebuilding a program

When a program is handed a wrecked roster and a pile of skeptical eyes, most coaches fold their sleeves, mutter about rebuilding, and wait for the recruiting cycle to do the heavy lifting. Dane Jackson didn’t do that. He did something rarer: he reimagined how a college hockey program is built from the inside out, and the result isn’t just a win on the ice—it’s a new playbook for leadership in college athletics.

What makes this story compelling isn’t merely the trophy. It’s the audacious reconfiguration of UND’s coaching ecosystem, the bold recruitment moves, and a leadership style that treats collaboration as a strategic advantage rather than a buzzword. Personally, I think Jackson’s approach reveals a deeper truth about modern sports organizations: talent someday becomes a cumulative artifact of shared purpose, not a single flash of brilliance from a lone coach.

A fresh engine under the hood

Jackson inherited a decimated roster and a frontier of uncertainty. Instead of trying to paper over gaps with quick fixes, he overhauled the brain trust that guides players, turning one of three assistant roles into a general manager seat. What this does, in practical terms, is institutionalize a serious, long-term view of roster development that blends coaching with analytics, scouting, and all-important relationship-building with recruits. What makes this particularly fascinating is how the GM position signals a shift from “coach as strategist” to “coach as system architect.” From my perspective, it’s a move that acknowledges the modern realities of college sports: rosters are built through sustained sourcing and culture, not one recruiting cycle at a time.

A culture that invites trust, not fear

Jackson didn’t just assemble a staff; he cultivated a collaborative culture. Associate head coach Matt Smaby, assistant coach Dillon Simpson, general manager Bryn Chyzyk, and director of player personnel Jean-Philippe Lamoureux form a group that operates with shared purpose. Jackson describes it as a back-and-forth where final calls rest with him, but the day-to-day work is a chorus, not a solo. What this means in practice is a team dynamic where ideas are tested, challenged, and refined in real time. What people often misunderstand is how this level of trust translates into performance: it isn’t passive deference, it’s accelerated decision-making. In my view, transparency and mutual accountability become the competitive edge, especially in high-stakes recruiting battles.

The recruiting engine that kept the engine running

Retaining key players such as Jake Livanavage, Dylan James, and Abram Wiebe, while pursuing new talent, demonstrates Jackson’s grasp of the delicate balance between stability and innovation. Recruits want clarity: a clear plan, a credible staff, and a path to meaningful ice time. By preserving core contributors who were doors-openers for future success, Jackson creates a ring of continuity that buoyed the program through uncertainty. This matters because continuity reduces the friction that often accompanies a reset, allowing a more aggressive recruiting pitch to land with confidence. What this suggests is that the best rebuilding projects aren’t about replacing people wholesale; they’re about layering in precision talent where it matters most while preserving the social fabric that already works.

Momentum and outcomes that defy expectations

The proof, as they say, is in the results. UND rose to No. 2 in the nation and captured the NCHC’s Herb Brooks Coach of the Year, signaling not just a season of wins, but a philosophical victory: strategic design can outrun raw talent when the design is sharp enough. What this reveals is a broader trend in college athletics: when leadership aligns with a transparent process and a culture of mutual accountability, teams can outperform what their raw numbers would predict. From my vantage point, the award is less a coronation and more a referendum on how to build sustainable success in a landscape where players are transient and coaching staffs face constant turnover.

Deeper implications: a blueprint for other programs

One thing that immediately stands out is how Jackson’s model could influence other programs facing attrition and portal-driven talent movement. A GM-like role ties recruiting to strategy, creating a more deliberate pipeline rather than reactive shoring up of holes. This is not merely a technique; it’s a worldview shift. If you take a step back and think about it, the most lasting outcomes in college sports come from structures that can outlast coaching tenures and shifting waves of players. A cohesive staff with a shared mission has the staying power to weather the ebbs and flows of the portal era.

What people don’t realize is how much this approach requires humility from leadership. It’s not about announcing bold reforms and walking away; it’s about staying in the weeds, listening to players, and continuously recalibrating. That humility—coupled with a willingness to reallocate authority to empower specialists—creates a durable competitive edge. What this really suggests is that organizational design matters as much as talent acquisition. The trick is building a culture where everyone believes their contribution matters and where leadership is judged by outcomes that extend beyond the season.

A broader perspective

There’s a cultural dimension to this rebuild that often goes underappreciated: trust, as a currency, compounds. When players see a staff that communicates, delegates wisely, and celebrates shared wins, they internalize that behavior. The team becomes a micro-society with its own code, which in turn accelerates development and cohesion. What this means for the broader sports ecosystem is that we may be entering an era where “coaching staff” is less about a pyramid of authority and more about a network of experts who collectively own success. That’s a powerful narrative in a time when headlines crave drama, not process.

Closing thought

Jackson’s ascent isn’t about one season’s trophy; it’s about a deliberate reimagining of how to cultivate excellence in a volatile talent market. If more programs adopt this integrated, collaborative model, the landscape could begin to resemble a field where leadership, culture, and structure co-create performance—season after season. Personally, I think we’re watching the birth of a template for sustainable success in college sports, one that prioritizes people, systems, and a shared pursuit of excellence over the glamour of a single star or a sudden, unsustainable surge.

So what’s the takeaway? In a world where roster volatility is the norm, the real innovation is not just in who you recruit, but in how you organize your entire operation to support those players—and in how boldly you redefine what a coach’s job actually means.