Dancing With the Stars: Celebrating Emmy Nomination After a Decade (2026)

The Emmy nominations are out, and the ballroom is buzzing with excitement! It's been a decade since 'Dancing With the Stars' graced the Emmys, and its return to the spotlight is a testament to its enduring appeal and the hard work of its dedicated team. As an entertainment analyst, I'm thrilled to dive into this comeback story and explore what it signifies for the show's legacy.

A Well-Deserved Comeback

'Dancing With the Stars' has been a staple of reality TV for 20 years, but its absence from the Emmys since 2016 has been notable. The show's recent resurgence in the nominations is a cause for celebration, and the reactions from the cast and crew are heartwarming. From the showrunner to the dancers, everyone is ecstatic about this long-overdue recognition. Personally, I find it fascinating how the show's impact resonates with those involved. It's more than just a job; it's a labor of love, as showrunner Conrad Green aptly puts it.

The cast and crew's enthusiasm is palpable, with dancers like Alan Bersten expressing their joy on social media. What many people don't realize is the level of dedication and passion that goes into creating such a beloved show. It's not just about the glitz and glamour of the ballroom; it's the result of years of hard work and a unique family-like bond among the team.

The Power of Positivity

One aspect that sets 'Dancing With the Stars' apart, in my opinion, is its ability to bring people together. In an era where reality TV often thrives on drama and conflict, this show stands out for its emphasis on unity and positivity. As Witney Carson, a former champion, eloquently stated, it promotes camaraderie and brings joy to families. This is a rare quality in the reality TV landscape, and it's no wonder the show has cultivated such a dedicated fan base.

A Decade-Long Journey

The journey back to the Emmys has been a long one, marked by consistent excellence in various technical aspects. The show's five nominations this year, including best reality competition series, makeup, hairstyling, technical direction, and lighting design, highlight its all-around brilliance. What makes this particularly interesting is how 'Dancing With the Stars' has consistently delivered high-quality production values while maintaining its core essence.

A Franchise Expansion

As the show celebrates its success, ABC is gearing up for the franchise's expansion with 'The Next Pro'. This spinoff is a testament to the show's longevity and its ability to evolve. It's a smart move to capitalize on the show's popularity and engage its dedicated audience further. However, it also raises questions about the future of the original format and whether it can maintain its charm as it branches out.

In conclusion, 'Dancing With the Stars' return to the Emmys is a triumph worth celebrating. It's a reminder that quality, positivity, and dedication can withstand the test of time in an ever-changing TV landscape. As we await the awards ceremony, I'm curious to see how this recognition will shape the show's future and its impact on the reality TV genre.