Dana White’s Surprising Role in UFC: Antitrust Hearings Expose the Truth (2026)

Unveiling the Truth: Dana White's Role in UFC's Inner Workings

In a recent court case, UFC President Dana White shed light on his limited involvement in the day-to-day operations of the organization, particularly in fighter matchmaking and contract negotiations. This revelation comes as a surprise to many, given White's long-standing presence at the helm of the UFC.

During the antitrust hearings in Nevada Federal District Court, White testified that he delegates most of the business involving fighters to his trusted team: Hunter Campbell, Mick Maynard, and Sean Shelby. This delegation has been in place since 2017, according to Campbell's confirmation.

"You won't find a single manager who can claim I've negotiated a deal in a long time," White stated, emphasizing his focus on the broader aspects of the business. When asked about his role in fighter contracts, Campbell, the UFC's chief business officer, revealed that he never handles them, attributing this to White's unique approach.

However, Judge Richard Boulware expressed skepticism about this arrangement. He questioned how White, who has been at the UFC's helm for 25 years, could have no input in fighter contracts and bout matchmaking. Campbell responded by explaining White's unwavering trust in his matchmaking team, allowing him to concentrate on the big picture, such as the sport's growth and production.

Despite his limited involvement in fighter contracts, White's influence remains significant. In 2024, he oversaw the UFC's groundbreaking $20 million event at the Sphere in Las Vegas, the only major sporting event to take place there. White is also targeting an ambitious event at the White House in July.

The antitrust lawsuits, brought by former fighters Kajan Johnson and Misha Cirkunovs, focused on communication device tampering and business practices. Fighters from 2017 to the present seek damages and contract reforms. The UFC previously agreed to pay £281 million to former fighters in a similar dispute, highlighting the ongoing tensions between the organization and its athletes.

The UFC's complex history includes a $4 billion sale to IMG in 2016 and a subsequent merger with WWE in 2023, forming TKO. These developments underscore the evolving dynamics within the organization and the ongoing legal battles that shape the future of the sport.