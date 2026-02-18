Dana White PUMPS THE BRAKES on Gable Steveson Hype! UFC Future in Doubt? (2026)

Hold on to your hats, fight fans! Dana White, the UFC's fearless leader, is putting the brakes on the Gable Steveson hype train, and it's causing a stir in the MMA world. But is he right to do so?

The story begins with Gable Steveson, an NCAA wrestling superstar and Olympic gold medalist, who is eyeing a transition to the UFC. With a perfect 2-0 record in his professional MMA career and the guidance of UFC legend Jon Jones, Steveson is generating buzz as one of the most promising heavyweight prospects ever. And who better to recognize talent than the iconic UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, who believes Steveson is already an elite heavyweight, even without any Octagon experience.

But here's where it gets controversial. Dana White, the man who has built the UFC into a global phenomenon, isn't ready to crown Steveson just yet. White, known for his keen eye for talent, wants to see Steveson prove himself inside the Octagon before declaring him the next big thing. And this is the part most people miss—White isn't dismissing Steveson's potential; he's simply emphasizing the challenges of the UFC.

White, in a recent interview, stated, 'You don't know until we find out.' He's not denying Steveson's incredible speed and wrestling prowess, but he's reminding us that the UFC is a different beast. It's a place where even the greatest fighters can look human.

So, the question remains: Is Dana White being overly cautious, or is he right to pump the brakes on the Gable Steveson hype? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's spark a lively debate on the future of this rising MMA star!

