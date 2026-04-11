Dana White Calls Out Eddie Hearn After Signing Conor Benn to Zuffa Boxing | UFC vs. Boxing Drama (2026)

The boxing world is buzzing with drama, and at the center of it all is Dana White’s bold move to sign Conor Benn to Zuffa Boxing—a direct jab at Eddie Hearn, who’s now licking his wounds. But here’s where it gets controversial: White didn’t just sign Benn; he seemingly exposed Hearn’s missteps in the process, leaving fans and critics alike divided. Let’s break it down.

Dana White’s latest power play feels like a strategic knockout in his ongoing feud with Eddie Hearn. By securing Conor Benn, a former Matchroom Boxing star, White didn’t just add a high-profile name to Zuffa Boxing’s roster—he also stripped Hearn of one of his top talents. The deal, announced on Friday, marks a significant shift in Benn’s career, as he leaves behind Hearn, who had been his promoter for most of his professional journey. Hearn’s reaction? He claimed to be ‘devastated’ and expressed frustration that Benn didn’t personally reach out to discuss the move. And this is the part most people miss: Hearn allegedly received a message from Benn’s lawyer about the deal but was rebuffed when he tried to contact the boxer directly. Is this a case of poor communication, or was Benn intentionally keeping Hearn in the dark?

White didn’t hold back during his post-UFC Houston press conference, taking a victory lap and throwing shade at Hearn. ‘Is there a bigger pssy than Eddie Hearn?’ he quipped, mocking Hearn’s emotional response. White argued that Hearn had the opportunity to retain Benn by matching Zuffa’s offer but failed to act. ‘He made more money. He’s going to make more money, and he had the right to match it,’ White pointed out, implying that Hearn’s inaction was less about loyalty and more about incompetence. *Bold claim or cold truth?** White’s words certainly spark debate.

When Hearn claimed he was blindsided by the deal, White dismissed it as ‘a crock of shit,’ suggesting Hearn’s narrative was nothing more than damage control. This back-and-forth isn’t just personal—it’s a reflection of the larger power struggle between old-school promoters like Hearn and newcomers like Zuffa Boxing. Since launching in January, White has been surprisingly unopposed, and the Benn signing is a clear statement of intent. But here’s the real question: Is White’s aggressive approach reshaping the boxing landscape, or is he overstepping boundaries in his quest for dominance?

White’s confidence is palpable. He’s already promised a massive debut year for Zuffa Boxing, and the Benn signing is just the beginning. ‘Judge us at the end of the year by the work that we do,’ he challenged. But as Zuffa continues to poach talent from established promoters, the line between ambition and aggression blurs. Is White a visionary disrupting the status quo, or is he playing a dangerous game? Let’s not forget, boxing is as much about relationships as it is about fights, and White’s tactics are testing both.

For now, one thing is clear: the rivalry between White and Hearn is far from over, and fans are in for a front-row seat to the drama. What do you think? Is White’s approach fair, or has he crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is just heating up!