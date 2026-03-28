Dan Ticktum's Formula E Rant: Inside the Clear-the-Air Talks (2026)

Dan Ticktum's heated exchanges with Formula E officials have sparked a heated debate. After his controversial Mexico City E-Prix rant, Ticktum met with Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds to address his post-race comments. The meeting, held at Formula E's London headquarters, aimed to clarify Ticktum's criticisms of the championship's stewarding and his overall dissatisfaction. Dodds, however, denied that Ticktum was summoned to the meeting, stating that Ticktum came forward to discuss his concerns. Despite this, Dodds acknowledged Ticktum's extreme language and the impact it could have on the sport's image. He emphasized that while Ticktum is entitled to his opinions, he should have chosen to express them privately before making them public. Ticktum's team, Cupra Kiro, has been working with him for four years, trying various approaches to manage his performance. The team principal, Russell O'Hagan, explained that they've had to navigate Ticktum's frustration and underperformance, which has intensified with higher expectations. O'Hagan highlighted the importance of understanding the drivers' perspectives and the challenges they face in the championship, while also recognizing the FIA's regulatory efforts. The incident has raised questions about the relationship between drivers and organizers, and the need for open communication to address performance and expectations.

Dan Ticktum's Formula E Rant: Inside the Clear-the-Air Talks (2026)

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