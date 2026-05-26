Dan Levy's New Comedy 'Big Mistakes' Reviewed: A Family Drama with a Twist (2026)

Let's talk about the fascinating world of television and the creative minds behind our favorite shows. In this article, we'll delve into the new comedy series, 'Big Mistakes,' and explore the unique talent of its creator, Dan Levy.

The Star-Maker Machine

Television has a peculiar way of shaping stars and stories. Some shows, like 'Bridgerton' or 'Euphoria,' launch unknown actors into the spotlight, while others, like 'Fleabag' or 'I May Destroy You,' showcase the creative genius of their makers. 'Schitt's Creek,' a sitcom created by Dan Levy, falls into this latter category, and its journey is a testament to grassroots success.

From Grassroots to Streaming Giants

'Schitt's Creek' began its life on a Canadian network, gradually building a global audience when Netflix picked it up. This led to a lucrative streaming contract for Levy, a reward for the show's popularity. However, history has shown that such deals are not always a guarantee of future success. Amazon's investment in Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for instance, hasn't quite lived up to expectations. Yet, with 'Big Mistakes,' Levy might just have found his second act.

'Big Mistakes': A New Venture

Co-created with Rachel Sennott, 'Big Mistakes' stars Levy as Nicky, a pastor with a secret boyfriend and a complicated family dynamic. The show explores the relationship between Nicky and his sister, Morgan, played by Taylor Ortega, and their emotionally volatile mother, portrayed by Laurie Metcalf. The premise involves a fake diamond necklace, a criminal gang, and a series of implausible events that keep the siblings entangled in the underworld.

A Familiar Formula?

While the idea of civilians getting caught up in organized crime is not new (think 'Fargo' or 'Ozark'), 'Big Mistakes' fails to offer a fresh take. The bad guys are more boring than menacing, and the story's twists, while thrilling momentarily, don't quite add up. However, the show's true strength lies in its portrayal of family dynamics.

Family Drama at its Finest

Levy excels at creating bickering, boundary-pushing families, as proven by 'Schitt's Creek.' The dynamic between Nicky and Morgan, and their interactions with their goody-two-shoes sister, Natalie, are a highlight. The psychological regression that occurs when siblings reunite, the inside jokes, and the honest, sometimes cruel, interactions are beautifully captured. The overbearing mother, played by Metcalf, adds to the stress and tension, enhanced by the show's visual and auditory style.

A Cast to Remember

The cast's performances are stellar. Metcalf's portrayal of a fragile yet authoritative figure is masterful, Levy's charm is undeniable, and Ortega brings hilarious moments to the screen. Their personal styles are also a talking point, with Levy's character resembling an Instagram-friendly Seinfeld and Ortega's Morgan sporting a unique gothic boho chic look.

A Passable Comedy, but is it a Triumph?

While 'Big Mistakes' is far from a disaster, it doesn't quite reach the heights of Levy's previous work. Shows made by stars often struggle to match the magic of those that make stars. However, Levy's talent for creating complex family dynamics is undeniable, and 'Big Mistakes' is a testament to that.

So, will 'Big Mistakes' be the next big thing for Levy? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: his ability to craft compelling family stories is a skill worth watching out for.