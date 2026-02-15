Damon Hill & Johnny Herbert Pick George Russell as 2026 F1 Dark Horse! Aston Martin Surprise? (2026)

The world of Formula 1 is buzzing with anticipation as the 2026 season approaches, and the predictions are flying! With Lando Norris as the reigning champion, the competition is fierce. But here's where it gets intriguing: two F1 legends, Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert, have made a bold choice for the 'dark horse' of the upcoming season.

Despite the usual favorites like McLaren and Verstappen, Hill and Herbert are placing their bets on George Russell. This is a surprising pick, as Russell was the only driver outside the top three to win a race in 2025. But with rumors of Mercedes having the fastest engine in 2026, Russell could be a serious contender.

Herbert, on the Stay on Track podcast, expressed his confidence in Mercedes and Russell's performance. He believes Russell has done a brilliant job and could be fighting for race wins and even the championship. Hill agrees, suggesting that there are question marks over Red Bull's performance, making Russell a potential dark horse.

But wait, there's more! Hill and Herbert also predict that Aston Martin could be the surprise team of 2026. With Adrian Newey and Honda's expertise, they might just shake up the pecking order. This is a team that has underperformed in the past but could be ready for a breakthrough.

As the new regulations come into play, the 2026 season promises to be a thrilling ride. Will George Russell defy the odds and claim the title? Will Aston Martin rise to the top? Only time will tell, but the excitement is building! And this is the part most fans love—the unexpected twists and turns that make Formula 1 so captivating.

What do you think about these predictions? Do you agree with Hill and Herbert's choices? Share your thoughts and let's spark a lively discussion in the comments below! Formula 1 is all about the thrill of the race, both on and off the track.