Damien Touzé's Harrowing Tour of Oman Crash: Career on Hold After 60 kph Horror Accident (2026)

In a heart-wrenching revelation, French cyclist Damien Touzé's career hangs in the balance after a terrifying crash at the Tour of Oman. Touzé, a seasoned professional, is now recovering from a life-threatening ordeal, leaving his season in tatters and his future uncertain. But this isn't the first time he's faced adversity.

Touzé, a member of the Cofidis team, was involved in a horrific crash during stage 4 of the Tour of Oman, where he hit a staggering speed of 60 kph. He sustained severe injuries, including a perforated intestine, a ripped spleen, and a broken knee, which required two operations and a 10-day hospital stay in Oman. The doctors' initial oversight of his intestinal injury exacerbated his condition, adding to the trauma.

Upon his return to Belgium, Touzé shared his fears with Ouest-France, admitting he wasn't sure if he would ever make it home. This crash has not only ended his season but has also put his cycling career on hold indefinitely. With a long road to recovery ahead, Touzé faces the daunting task of healing his abdomen and knee injuries, the latter of which could take up to eight months to fully recover.

This isn't Touzé's first brush with danger. In 2020, he was caught in a mass crash at the Tour de Pologne, where Fabio Jakobsen suffered a life-threatening fall. Touzé escaped with a fractured finger. Then, in 2022, at the Vuelta a Burgos, he lost control of his bike due to a speed bump left on the course, resulting in a head injury. These incidents highlight the inherent risks of professional cycling.

As Touzé's contract nears its end, his future in the sport remains shrouded in doubt. Despite the outpouring of support from loved ones, he admits that his thoughts are far from the bike. This raises the question: How do athletes cope with such life-altering injuries, and what does the future hold for them?

Alasdair Fotheringham, a veteran cycling journalist, has covered the sport since 1991, including nearly every Tour de France. His extensive experience provides a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs within the cycling world. And this is the part most people miss—the human stories behind the crashes and comebacks.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is the sport doing enough to ensure the safety of its athletes? With Touzé's story as a stark reminder, should there be a reevaluation of safety measures and medical protocols in professional cycling?