Dalton Smith's Challenge to Adam Azim: Earning a Title Shot (2026)

In the world of boxing, a heated discussion is brewing between two rising stars. Dalton Smith, the newly crowned WBC super-lightweight champion, has a clear message for his potential challenger, Adam Azim.

Smith, fresh from his thrilling victory over Subriel Matias in New York, is not one to shy away from a challenge. But he has a specific set of criteria for his future opponents, and Azim is listening intently. The Sheffield native's triumph was a showcase of skill and strategy, combining controlled precision with fearless aggression to dethrone the Puerto Rican champion.

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Here's where it gets intriguing: Many expected Smith to rely solely on his exceptional footwork and ring intelligence to outmaneuver Matias over 12 rounds. But in a twist of fate, he chose to engage in a thrilling exchange, trading blows in the pocket and emerging victorious with a sensational fifth-round finish.

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With the WBC title now securely around his waist, Smith's next move is a mandatory defense against Alberto Puello, the former champion who lost the belt to Matias in a controversial decision last July. However, the boxing world can't help but speculate about a potential showdown with Azim, a domestic rival who has been on Smith's radar for nearly two years.

Azim, a 23-year-old rising star, has his own path to navigate. He must first defeat Gustavo Lemos on January 31st, a victory that could propel him to a number-two ranking with the IBF. This would set the stage for a fight against Lindolfo Delgado, the leading contender, and a potential gateway to a world title shot.

But here's the catch: Smith, in a recent interview with First Round TV, made his stance clear. He demands that Azim 'earn his stripes' before they step into the ring together. Smith, having worked tirelessly for his own world title, is not one to grant easy favors. He believes Azim must either secure a mandatory position or win a world title himself to truly deserve a shot at Smith's crown.

So, the question remains: Will Azim rise to the challenge and prove his worth? Or will Smith's path lead him to other contenders first? The boxing community eagerly awaits the outcome, and the comments section is buzzing with opinions. What do you think? Is Smith being fair in his demands, or is he setting the bar too high for his potential rivals?

Dalton Smith's Challenge to Adam Azim: Earning a Title Shot (2026)

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