Dally M Medal Race: Ford's Rise, Munster's Magic, and Round 11 Highlights (2026)

The Dally M Race: Beyond the Numbers

The Dally M Medal is more than just a tally of votes—it’s a narrative of resilience, strategy, and the unpredictable nature of rugby league. This year’s race, however, feels particularly charged. Personally, I think what makes this season stand out is the way underdogs are challenging the established order. Take Jackson Ford, for instance. His surge into second place isn’t just about closing the gap on Nathan Cleary; it’s a testament to the Warriors’ collective resurgence. Ford’s two votes against the Broncos aren’t just points—they’re a symbol of a team finding its rhythm in a season that’s been anything but predictable.

The Underdog Narrative



What many people don’t realize is that the Dally M often amplifies stories that go beyond individual brilliance. Ford’s rise isn’t just about his performance; it’s about the Warriors’ ability to defy expectations. If you take a step back and think about it, this mirrors a broader trend in the NRL this season: teams like the Warriors and Cowboys are rewriting narratives, proving that consistency and grit can outshine flashier moments. Jake Clifford’s six votes in Round 11, for example, weren’t just a fluke—they were the result of a halfback finding his stride in a team that’s quietly becoming a force to reckon with.

The Origin Factor



One thing that immediately stands out is how Origin auditions are shaping the Dally M race. Players like Max Plath, Haumole Olakau’atu, and Addin Fonua-Blake aren’t just earning votes; they’re staking their claims for representative honors. From my perspective, this intersection of club and state ambitions adds a layer of complexity to the Dally M. It’s not just about who’s performing well—it’s about who’s performing when it matters most. A detail that I find especially interesting is how Olakau’atu’s three votes against the Tigers reflect his ability to dominate in both attack and defense, a rarity in modern rugby league.

The Hidden Implications



This raises a deeper question: Are we witnessing a shift in how the Dally M is perceived? Traditionally, it’s been a measure of individual excellence, but this season feels different. What this really suggests is that the Medal is becoming a reflection of team dynamics as much as personal prowess. Players like Clayton Faulalo and Thomas Jenkin, who polled five votes each, are thriving in systems that maximize their strengths. In my opinion, this underscores the importance of coaching and team culture in shaping individual success.

Looking Ahead



With voting going behind closed doors after Round 12, the race is far from over. What makes this particularly fascinating is the unpredictability of it all. Nathan Cleary may be leading, but the gap is closing, and players like Dylan Edwards and James Tedesco are still very much in the mix. If you ask me, the real story here isn’t who’s leading—it’s how this season is redefining what it means to be a standout player in the NRL.

Final Thoughts



As we head into the gala ceremony in NRL grand final week, I can’t help but wonder: Will this be the year an underdog takes the crown? Or will the favorites hold their ground? What’s clear is that the Dally M isn’t just an award—it’s a reflection of the league’s evolving landscape. Personally, I think this season’s race is a reminder that in rugby league, as in life, the journey is just as important as the destination.