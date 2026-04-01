Dallas Wings' Expansion Draft Strategy: Protecting Awak Kuier (2026)

The Dallas Wings' delayed expansion draft decision: A blessing in disguise?

The upcoming expansion draft poses a challenging task for the Wings, but a delayed process might just simplify one crucial choice.

Unlike their WNBA counterparts, the Wings find themselves in a unique situation with a limited number of free agents. With five players on rookie contracts, four reserved free agents, and two suspended contracts (Lou Lopez Senechal and Awak Kuier), the team boasts an abundance of young talent. This very fact makes the expansion draft a tricky affair, as highlighted in this insightful article: Tempo and Fire Could Mine the Dallas Wings During Expansion Draft. The Wings are all but certain to lose promising players to the Tempo and Fire, making their decisions even more critical.

But here's where the delay comes into play: The absence of a new CBA has postponed the expansion draft, allowing the Wings to gain valuable insights into their young players' abilities. Instead of making decisions based on a handful of games, they've had the opportunity to assess these players over almost full offseasons. And this extra time has made one decision, in particular, a lot clearer: the fate of Awak Kuier.

Awak Kuier, the former top draft pick, has been a focal point of discussion. General Manager Curt Miller's belief in Kuier's potential was evident when he stated on the In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams podcast in December that Kuier was a significant part of the Wings' future. And new head coach Jose Fernandez echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the benefits of Kuier's return to the Wings. These statements, coupled with Kuier's impressive performance in Europe, make a strong case for her protection in the draft.

Kuier's time away from the WNBA has been transformative. After three seasons that didn't quite meet expectations, she ventured to Europe, where her game has flourished. Currently starring for Galatasaray Cagdas Factoring Istanbul, Kuier is averaging an impressive 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2 blocks in the Turkish league, and her EuroLeague numbers are equally impressive: 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals over 12 games. Despite facing formidable opponents like Fenerbahce and USK Praha, Kuier stands as her team's second-leading scorer and rebounder, only behind Minnesota Lynx's Dorka Juhasz. Galatasaray's success, with only two EuroLeague losses and a Play-Ins qualification, is a testament to Kuier's impact.

And this is the part most people miss: Kuier's growth and development in Europe could significantly impact her potential return to the WNBA. If she rejoins the league, her production and contribution are likely to be vastly different from her initial stint. The Wings, having witnessed this transformation, now have a clearer vision of Kuier's value and potential within their roster.

So, should the Wings protect Awak Kuier in the expansion draft? The signs certainly point in that direction. And with the extra time afforded by the delayed draft, the Wings can make this decision with even more confidence. But what do you think? Is Kuier's European success enough to warrant her protection, or should the Wings explore other options? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation about this intriguing draft dilemma!