Dakar 2026: Nasser Al-Attiyah's Comeback - Stage 6 Highlights (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling update from the 2026 Dakar Rally! Nasser Al-Attiyah, the five-time Dakar champion, has made a remarkable comeback!

In a dramatic turn of events, Al-Attiyah secured his first stage victory of the rally, reclaiming the overall lead. This win not only solidifies his position but also sets up an intriguing battle with his teammate, Sebastien Loeb. With a 2-minute, 26-second margin over Loeb, Al-Attiyah's Dacia team is dominating the rally.

But here's where it gets controversial... Al-Attiyah's success is not solely due to his driving skills. The challenging day for Toyota's Henk Lategan played a significant role in Al-Attiyah's overall lead. At the midway point, Al-Attiyah was marked as the virtual leader, a position he hadn't held since the second stage. His advantage over Lategan is now a comfortable 6 minutes and 10 seconds.

Loeb, known for his late attacks, propelled himself from eighth to second on the stage times, securing his first Dakar Rally stage podium since 2024. This impressive performance has pushed Loeb up to sixth overall for Dacia.

The Toyota W2RC squad saw Seth Quintero finish third, while Toby Price, their teammate, put on an impressive show, taking fourth on the stage. Early stage leader Joao Ferreira had to settle for fifth place, showcasing the tight competition.

Ford's journey at the Dakar Rally continues with mixed results. Nani Roma and Carlos Sainz Sr., rarely featured at the front, finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

As we head into the rest day, Dacia's Al-Attiyah leads the pack, with a three-way manufacturer fight developing. Roma leads a trio of Fords, followed closely by Sainz and Mattia Ekstrom. The overall leaderboard is topped by Serradori, Goczal, and Lucas Moraes.

The 2026 Dakar Rally will take a much-needed break on Saturday before resuming on Sunday with Stage 7. This stage will cover a competitive 462km between Riyadh and Wadi Ad-Dawasir.

So, who do you think will emerge as the ultimate champion? Will Al-Attiyah maintain his lead, or will Loeb and the Toyota team make a comeback? Let us know your predictions and join the discussion in the comments below! We want to hear your thoughts on this exciting rally!