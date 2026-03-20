Daisy Ridley Zombie Movie We Bury The Dead Review - Contemplative Horror Film (2026)

Daisy Ridley's performance in the contemplative zombie movie 'We Bury The Dead' is a standout, offering a unique take on the genre. The film, directed by Zak Hilditch, takes a step back from the fast-paced, action-packed zombie movies we're used to, and instead delves into the intimate, personal journey of a woman trying to understand her humanity. Set in the hauntingly beautiful landscapes of Tasmania, the movie follows Ava Newman (Daisy Ridley), an American woman who travels to the island after an accidental American detonation leaves over 300,000 dead, including her husband, Mitch (Matt Whelan).

Ava's journey is one of self-discovery and grief. As she volunteers with the Australian military's body retrieval team, she's forced to confront the unresolved complexities of her marriage. The film uses flashbacks to reveal the truth about Ava and Mitch's relationship, showing how a once blissful marriage was damaged by years of infertility issues, blame, and guilt. Ridley's expressive performance captures Ava's numbness and interior conflict, making her character relatable and compelling.

The film's pacing is deliberate, allowing Ava's journey to unfold slowly but surely. This approach facilitates the way the island changes her, and the way she comes to terms with the answers she seeks. The inclusion of two challenging male characters, Clay (Brenton Thwaites) and Riley (Mark Coles Smith), adds depth to Ava's character and allows us to see how she holds herself when placed under the eyes of others. Their interactions with Ava help her shed the less attractive parts of her own nature.

'We Bury The Dead' is a thoughtful trek into the unknown, offering a philosophical take on the zombie genre. It's a film that explores the existential questions that arise when faced with the living and the dead. As Ava moves towards her own discovery, she finds more truth in what remains unresolved, experiencing the grief that dredges up in the living. The film's rich sound design and sparse execution create an intense, immediate tension whenever the zombies appear, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.