Daise Petal Pod Review: The Cutest Phone Lip Balm Accessory You Need! (2026)

Daise Just Unveils the Cutest Phone Accessory Yet

Beauty (https://hypebae.com/beauty)

Lip balm, but make it irresistibly charming.

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Giving your lips a boost of moisture just got a lot more delightful. Daise (https://hypebae.com/tags/daise) has introduced the latest star in its playful lineup of fragrance (https://hypebae.com/tags/fragrance) and body-care (https://hypebae.com/tags/body-care) offerings: the Petal Pod. Housed inside the brand’s signature fluffy flower motif, the Petal Pod is a nourishing lip balm (http://hypebae.com/tags/lip-balms) that adheres to the back of any phone, making it easy to keep lips buttery-soft while you’re out and about.

The balm features swivel-open packaging, designed for effortless use and a fuss-free experience for dry, cracked winter lips. Crafted with natural ingredients such as vitamin E, shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil, this non-tinted balm promises up to eight hours of moisture and is suitable for all skin types.

The Petal Pod is offered in four adorable flower-inspired colorways, with subtle, sweet flavors to match your mood: Watermelon Crush, Very Vanilla, Coconut Breeze, and Strawberry Kiss. Whether you’re pairing it with a case or simply craving a scent to lift your day, there’s a flavor for every vibe. Like all Daise products, the Petal Pod is cruelty-free and vegan, so you can stay hydrated without guilt.

The Petal Pod sells for $8 USD and is available at Target (https://www.target.com/p/daise-petal-pod-strawberry-breeze-0-6oz/-/A-94757600#lnk=sametab).

While you’re here, dive into Vanillamace’s top five beauty picks (https://hypebae.com/2026/2/vanillamace-beauty-buys-interview-fenty-skin-makeup-by-mario).

But here’s where it gets controversial... Is a tiny lip balm that doubles as a phone accessory just a clever marketing gimmick, or a genuinely useful gadget that could reshape how we carry beauty on the go? And this is the part most people miss: does combining beauty with everyday tech blur the line between fashion and function, or does it dilute the product’s core purpose? Share your thoughts in the comments: Do you love the idea of a lip balm that sticks to your phone, or would you rather keep beauty tools strictly separate from devices?

Daise Petal Pod Review: The Cutest Phone Lip Balm Accessory You Need! (2026)

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