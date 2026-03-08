Daily Mail Scandal: Private Investigator Reveals Unlawful Practices in Court (2026)

The Daily Mail's Dark Secrets: Unlawful Investigations and a Web of Lies

A shocking revelation has emerged in a court case that has the potential to expose the underbelly of tabloid journalism. A private investigator, Daniel Portley-Hanks, claims he earned a substantial income and even bought a large house in California, all from his work for the publisher of the Daily Mail. But was it all above board?

Portley-Hanks, known as 'Detective Danno', testified that he received a whopping $1 million for his services to the Mail on Sunday, a sister publication of the Daily Mail. However, the story takes a twist when he reveals that this lucrative arrangement ended abruptly after the 2012 Leveson inquiry into press practices. The publisher, it seems, wanted him to continue working but on one condition: he had to give up his private investigator's license.

And this is where it gets controversial. Portley-Hanks is a key witness in a case brought by several high-profile figures, including Prince Harry, Elton John, and Elizabeth Hurley, who accuse the publisher of using unlawful information-gathering techniques for decades. The claimants allege that the publisher engaged in shady practices, and Portley-Hanks' testimony seems to support this.

Portley-Hanks, a self-proclaimed 'database guy', boasted of his ability to find anyone's contact and private details in minutes. But did he cross the line? He admits that he now believes some of his activities, including gathering personal data, were unlawful in the UK, even though he didn't think so at the time.

But here's the catch: the publisher's legal team challenged this, pointing to Portley-Hanks' previous public statements where he claimed he had not broken any laws. The publisher denies any wrongdoing and labels the allegations as 'lurid' and 'preposterous'.

The plot thickens as Portley-Hanks alleges that the publisher tried to cover up its use of private investigators by asking him to change his email address to pose as a Hollywood reporter. He also claims he was used to make a payment to a police officer for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a claim the publisher refutes.

While Portley-Hanks recalls working on assignments related to Prince Harry, Elton John, and Elizabeth Hurley, he can't remember the specifics. He admits to doing 'unlawful stuff' on Prince Harry but can't provide details. This lack of clarity adds an intriguing layer of mystery to the case.

The investigator's past is also intriguing. With a history of jail time, Portley-Hanks was most recently imprisoned in 2017 for his involvement with a violent gambling group. This raises questions about his credibility and the nature of his work for the publisher.

The publisher's legal team presented emails showing a Mail editor sought confirmation of Portley-Hanks' lawful conduct. However, Portley-Hanks claims he was asked to agree to this, despite it being untrue. The publisher stands by its journalists, stating that all articles were obtained lawfully and that the allegations are baseless.

But here's a twist: the publisher's team also argues that Portley-Hanks is of 'doubtful relevance' to the case, given the lack of evidence linking him to stories about the claimants. This raises the question: is Portley-Hanks a reliable witness, or is he just a pawn in a larger game?

Adding to the intrigue, a key private investigator, Gavin Burrows, is reluctant to testify unless he can do so from a secret location. This unusual request has been challenged by the claimants' lawyer, David Sherborne, who calls it 'highly unorthodox'.

As the case unfolds, it's clear that the truth is as elusive as ever. Will the court unravel the web of lies, or will the Daily Mail's secrets remain hidden? The controversy continues, leaving the public to wonder: just how far will the press go for a story?