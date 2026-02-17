Dad's Life-Threatening Complication After Routine Dental Work: What You Need to Know (2026)

A father of two, James Molloy, 52, is fighting for his life after a suspected complication from dental work. In November 2025, Mr. Molloy had routine dental work to replace a filling. However, in January of this year, he became seriously ill and was rushed to a specialist heart hospital. His family alleges that a common skin bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus, entered his bloodstream and attacked his new heart valve. Mr. Molloy underwent a grueling 18-hour operation, with five doctors battling to save his life and his heart. He miraculously pulled through, but doctors do not yet know the true extent of the damage. His brother William said, 'James was told how to make his life better after an aortic dissection - exercise, lower your blood pressure and don’t be stressed. No one had said to us that dental work is the easiest way to get an infection in your heart.' The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of Mr. Molloy’s mortgage and to help cover his finances while he recovers. His partner-of-five-years, Hannah Sampson, added, 'If we’d known this could have happened, we would have pushed for antibiotics. It’s really important to try and get him into a place where he doesn’t have to worry and stress about money.'