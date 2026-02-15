DA shows the real cost of new Hume recycling plant | Region Canberra (2026)

The True Cost of the New Hume Recycling Plant: A Deep Dive

The new recycling plant in Hume, designed to replace the one destroyed by the 2022 Boxing Day fire, comes with a hefty price tag of nearly $37 million, an $11 million increase from the initial estimate. This project, funded jointly by the ACT and Federal governments, is now set to cost $26 million more than initially planned. The additional funds will be provided by Veolia, the waste management giant, who secured an $850 million deal with the ACT Government in January 2025 to design, build, and operate the state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

The project's cost breakdown is as follows: The $26 million represents the Capital Contribution made by the Territory during the delivery phase, including the Commonwealth's contribution, not the overall cost. The remaining overall delivery phase cost will be funded by Veolia, who will operate the plant for 20 years under the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer model. This model involves Veolia financing the delivery phase costs.

The development application (DA) for the new MRF, located on the site of the previous MRF in Hume, includes the construction of processing and support buildings, landscaping, internal access roads, and essential infrastructure. It also features an education building for community and school visits, a carpark, three verge crossovers, an internal driveway, landscaping, earthworks, and utilities works. The total cost is listed as $36,972,799.

The new facility will employ advanced technology to sort paper and cardboard, glass, plastic, steel, and aluminum, increasing recovery rates and delivering higher-quality recyclable materials. This technology includes a glass purification plant, sophisticated automatic recognition systems, screens for separating paper, laser optical identification with air jets for plastics, and powerful magnets for metal extraction.

The government claims the new MRF will process up to 115,000 tonnes of mixed recyclables annually, a significant increase from the previous facility's capacity of 61,000 tonnes. The ACT currently sends 46,000 tonnes of mixed-use recyclables interstate for processing each year.

Fire safety is a key focus, with the facility designed to prevent future disasters like the 2022 blaze caused by lithium battery ignition. The Hume site has been cleared, and demolition of fire-damaged buildings is underway.

The project will create over 100 jobs during construction and an estimated 24 permanent roles post-completion. However, it has sparked controversy, with the Canberra Liberals questioning the business case's viability, suggesting interstate recycling facilities would be more cost-effective. The government refutes this, asserting that the Liberals have misrepresented the business case.

The DA is open for comments until March 10th, inviting public input on this significant infrastructure project.