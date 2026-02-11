D4vd's Potential Indictment: Grand Jury Weighs In on Celeste Rivas' Murder (2026)

The singer D4vd is likely to face murder charges for the death of Celeste Rivas, according to sources. The grand jury, which is currently hearing the case, will decide whether to hand down an indictment. This comes after a report that the grand jury was initially described as 'investigative', which could have implications for the gathering of evidence and witness testimony. However, our sources indicate that the grand jury in question will actually vote on indictments, and authorities, including prosecutor Beth Silverman, believe D4vd was involved in the death of Rivas. The case has been in the spotlight with the testimony of D4vd's day-to-day manager, Robert Morgenroth, who was heard discussing his interactions with Silverman. The manager's testimony highlighted the potential influence of the prosecutor, as he claimed she was 'very pushy' about why he didn't call the police. This case is far from over, with the grand jury expected to hear more witnesses in February, and the possibility of an indictment still uncertain. The public's interest in this case is understandable, given the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the serious charges that may be brought forward.

