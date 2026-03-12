D'station Racing: 2026 SUPER GT GT300 Plans & Ferrari Super Taikyu Effort (2026)

D'station Racing Unveils Impressive GT300 Plans and Ferrari Super Taikyu Endeavor

In a recent announcement, D'station Racing has revealed its ambitious plans for the upcoming season, showcasing a strong lineup in the SUPER GT GT300 class and an exciting venture into the Super Taikyu ST-X class with a Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo.

GT300 Dominance Continues

D'station Racing, based at Fuji Speedway, is set to continue its dominance in the GT300 class with an unchanged lineup. The team will once again field the No. 777 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo, driven by Tomonobu Fujii and Charlie Fagg. This partnership, now in its third season, scored two victories in the Fuji sprint round last year, showcasing their exceptional skills.

Despite a challenging second half of the campaign, where they failed to secure any top ten finishes, Fujii and Fagg finished 12th in the championship. This season, they will look to improve their performance and solidify their position as a top team.

Tire Supplier Confirmed

Dunlop has been confirmed as D'station's tire supplier for the upcoming season, marking the final year of open tire competition in SUPER GT. This partnership will be crucial in ensuring the team's performance and success on the track.

Fuji GTE Test and Pre-Season Preparations

The No. 777 Aston Martin is set to take part in the GT Entrants' Association (GTE) organized test at Fuji next week, followed by the first of two official pre-season tests at Okayama International Circuit on March 6-7. With up to 22 cars expected at the Fuji GTE test on February 17-18, the team is gearing up for a competitive season.

Team Expansion and New Partnerships

Several teams, including PONOS Racing, Anest Iwata Racing, Seven x Seven Racing, Velorex, and JLOC, are yet to confirm their plans for the season. However, the newly-announced GT300 outfit, Rookie Racing, is set to participate with its Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, listed as number 32 on the provisional entry list.

Additionally, Tsuchiya Engineering has signed Ryota Horachi, a Formula 4 graduate and ex-Honda junior driver, to join Takamitsu Matsui in the team's Toyota GR Supra GT300. This move aims to improve the team's performance after a difficult 2025 campaign.

Super Taikyu Expansion: Ferrari and Porsche

Beyond its SUPER GT program, D'station has also revealed its plans to contest the Super Taikyu ST-X class with a Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo, shared by Fujii, team owner Satoshi Hoshino, and team newcomer Yuta Kamimura. This marks an exciting expansion into a new racing series.

Furthermore, the team will field a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the ST-1 class, with Tatsuya Hoshino, Tetsuya Tanaka, Kenji Hama, and Taiga Kabaki behind the wheel. These announcements demonstrate D'station's commitment to expanding its racing endeavors and achieving success in various classes.

As Jamie Klein, Sportscar365's Asian editor, covers the FIA World Endurance Championship and SUPER GT, this development highlights the team's potential to make a significant impact in the racing world.