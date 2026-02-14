D-backs 2026 Outlook: Jordan Lawlar's Outfield Shift, Bullpen Moves, and Bench Depth (2026)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking things up, and the moves are sure to spark some debates among fans and analysts alike. Here's the inside scoop:

The Lawlar Conundrum: Top prospect Jordan Lawlar, a highly touted shortstop, is being pushed to the outfield due to a logjam in the infield. With the recent acquisition of Nolan Arenado at third base, the breakout of Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop, and Ketel Marte's stronghold at second, Lawlar's path to the infield is blocked.

See Also
Orioles Spring Training: Key Questions and Players to WatchSouthern Tier Scoop Scoundrels: Binghamton Rumble Ponies' New Alternate Identity Explained!Dodgers' Fan-Friendly Approach: A Recipe for Success and HappinessPuerto Rico's Baseball Stars: Insurance Issues Threaten WBC Participation!

But here's where it gets interesting: Lawlar's major league stats are underwhelming, but his minor league numbers are impressive. He's only 23, and the D-backs want to find a spot for his bat. The question is, can he make the transition to the outfield successfully?

See Also
MLB Power Shift: Dodgers & Yankees Dominate, Ohtani & Judge Lead the Charge

Bullpen Boost: The trade of Blaze Alexander to the Orioles opened up opportunities. The D-backs acquired Kade Strowd, who had a stellar ERA in his first taste of the big leagues. While his strikeout and walk rates don't fully support that performance, the team believes he took a step forward. Strowd's late-season surge, particularly with his four-seam fastball, has the Diamondbacks intrigued.

Bench Battles: The team is also seeking bench reinforcements. With Alexander's departure, the bench depth is thinner. Infielder/outfielder Tim Tawa and switch-hitter Jorge Barrosa are options, but their MLB performances have been lackluster. The 40-man roster is pitcher-heavy, so the D-backs are on the hunt for more infield and outfield insurance.

And this is the part most people miss: the delicate balance between giving Lawlar a chance to shine in a new position and ensuring the team's overall success. Is this a gamble worth taking? Will Lawlar's minor league prowess translate to the majors in a different role? The D-backs' strategy is a bold one, and it's sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. What's your take on this intriguing situation?

D-backs 2026 Outlook: Jordan Lawlar's Outfield Shift, Bullpen Moves, and Bench Depth (2026)

References

Top Articles
Why Hansi Flick Should Start €45M Frenkie de Jong vs Espanyol | Barcelona Opinion
7 Musicals We’d Love To See Adapted into Films | Stage to Screen Dreams
Inspector Lynley Returns: Suffolk in the Spotlight with BBC's New Detective Drama
Latest Posts
Remembering Phoenix Spicer: A Tribute to a Young AFL Star
Tennessee Vols Shake Up Defense: Jim Knowles Brings In Familiar Faces to Rocky Top
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6178

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.