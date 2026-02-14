D-backs 2026 Outlook: Jordan Lawlar's Outfield Shift, Bullpen Moves, and Bench Depth (2026)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are shaking things up, and the moves are sure to spark some debates among fans and analysts alike. Here's the inside scoop:

The Lawlar Conundrum: Top prospect Jordan Lawlar, a highly touted shortstop, is being pushed to the outfield due to a logjam in the infield. With the recent acquisition of Nolan Arenado at third base, the breakout of Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop, and Ketel Marte's stronghold at second, Lawlar's path to the infield is blocked.

But here's where it gets interesting: Lawlar's major league stats are underwhelming, but his minor league numbers are impressive. He's only 23, and the D-backs want to find a spot for his bat. The question is, can he make the transition to the outfield successfully?

Bullpen Boost: The trade of Blaze Alexander to the Orioles opened up opportunities. The D-backs acquired Kade Strowd, who had a stellar ERA in his first taste of the big leagues. While his strikeout and walk rates don't fully support that performance, the team believes he took a step forward. Strowd's late-season surge, particularly with his four-seam fastball, has the Diamondbacks intrigued.

Bench Battles: The team is also seeking bench reinforcements. With Alexander's departure, the bench depth is thinner. Infielder/outfielder Tim Tawa and switch-hitter Jorge Barrosa are options, but their MLB performances have been lackluster. The 40-man roster is pitcher-heavy, so the D-backs are on the hunt for more infield and outfield insurance.

And this is the part most people miss: the delicate balance between giving Lawlar a chance to shine in a new position and ensuring the team's overall success. Is this a gamble worth taking? Will Lawlar's minor league prowess translate to the majors in a different role? The D-backs' strategy is a bold one, and it's sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. What's your take on this intriguing situation?