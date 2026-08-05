Cyclone Maila is approaching Far North Queensland, but tourism operators are urging visitors not to cancel their travel plans just yet. The category three cyclone is expected to cross Cape York Peninsula on Sunday afternoon, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. However, it's important to note that Maila is not expected to be as intense as ex-Tropical Cyclone Narelle, which battered the region last month. The main impact of Maila will be confined to the Far North, with rainfall and strong winds potentially causing some disruptions. Despite the potential for severe weather, tourism operator Jason Heffernan is encouraging visitors to stick to their travel plans. He highlights the misconception that cyclones in the Coral Sea immediately affect Cairns and Port Douglas, emphasizing that the distance is comparable to Melbourne to Canberra. Heffernan also mentions that the rainforest thrives with rain, and visitors who come during or after the wet season will experience a lush green environment. The tropical cyclone season in Australia typically runs from November to April, and this season has already seen an above-average number of cyclones. With 10 tropical cyclones so far, including six that reached category three or higher, the region is experiencing a busier-than-usual season. Despite the potential for severe weather, the overall weather outlook for Queensland this week is settled and mostly sunny, with some isolated showers expected in specific areas. Above-average temperatures are also forecast for central and southern Queensland. As Cyclone Maila moves closer, the focus shifts to understanding its potential impact and how it compares to previous cyclones. The key takeaway is that while Maila may cause disruptions, it is not expected to be as destructive as Narelle, and tourism operators are confident that visitors will still have a memorable experience in the region.
Cyclone Maila Update: What Tourists Need to Know About Far North Queensland (2026)
References
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-04-08/severe-tropical-cyclone-maila-nears-far-north-queensland/106538554
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