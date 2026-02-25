Cyclo-Cross World Cup: Amandine Fouquenet's Podium Finish in Extreme Heat (2026)

Facing the Heat: Amandine Fouquenet's Grueling Battle in Benidorm

Imagine pushing your body to its absolute limit, battling not just your competitors but also the scorching sun. That's the reality Amandine Fouquenet faced at the Benidorm Cyclo-cross World Cup. Fresh off losing her French national champion title, she fought her way back onto the podium, securing a hard-earned third place.

Last weekend, Célia Gery snatched the tricolour jersey from Fouquenet, setting the stage for an uphill sprint showdown in Spain. This race was more than just a competition; it was a test of endurance and mental fortitude.

Fouquenet herself described it as "maybe the hardest race of the year." The unusually high temperatures for a cyclo-cross event added another layer of difficulty. "It was really hot...getting back in it with this heat is a little hard. The last races were colder, when it’s hard and hot like this, it’s difficult," she explained. The heat clearly took its toll, with Fouquenet admitting, "I think we were really all suffering and a finish like that is really hard.”

Despite the challenges, Fouquenet's competitive spirit shone through. "If I didn’t come here for the win then I’d have lost before I came here. It’s a goal, but a podium is good," she stated. This highlights the mental toughness required to compete at this level.

The Mental Game and Future Goals

Fouquenet also opened up about the mental side of racing. She revealed she works with a mental trainer for support, but doesn't feel the need for it at the moment. With five World Cup podiums and two wins this season already under her belt (at Gullegem and Heusden-Zolder), she's focused on the future. "I'm not going to keep on taking second places. There are still some great races to come. I'm a competitor," she declared.

Reflecting on the French national championships, Fouquenet expressed her satisfaction with her team and their confidence in her. She's eager to prove herself, even without the French national jersey. "I hope to show them that even without a (French national) jersey, they were right to choose me," she said. She plans to learn from her team and contribute her own skills, including training sessions focused on technical skills. She will live there for six months and have training sessions every Wednesday to progress.

A Journalist's Perspective

Ben, the author of this piece, brings extensive experience to the table. Having competed as an amateur cyclist in the UK and holding a sports journalism degree, he's been covering cyclo-cross since 2021. He's reported from various World Championships, bringing a deep understanding of the sport. His passion lies in reporting on-site at races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

