Cyclo-cross World Championships: Thibau Nys Leaves Hotel Due to Sickness Outbreak (2026)

Imagine this: a highly anticipated cycling event, the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, is underway in Hulst, but instead of focusing solely on the thrilling races, a shadow of illness looms over the Belgian team. Four riders have already withdrawn due to a mysterious sickness, leaving fans and officials alike on edge. Among them, Thibau Nys has taken drastic measures, leaving the team hotel entirely to avoid falling ill himself. But here's where it gets even more intriguing: while some riders, like last year’s under-23 silver medallist Kay De Bruyckere, were hospitalized due to severe symptoms, others, such as Aaron Dockx, managed to stay healthy and even secured a solo victory in the under-23 men’s event. This raises the question: Was it a stomach bug, as the team’s doctor Kris Van der Mieren suspects, or could it have been food poisoning, as some initially feared? The hotel has denied the latter, but the uncertainty remains. And this is the part most people miss: elite contender Niels Vandeputte was also reportedly unwell, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. With eight Belgian riders still set to compete on Sunday, aiming to challenge reigning champion Mathieu van der Poel, the stakes couldn’t be higher. But will the illness spread further, or will the team’s precautions pay off? What do you think—was this an isolated incident, or is there more to the story? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Meanwhile, if you’re as captivated by the drama of cyclocross as we are, consider subscribing to Cyclingnews for unparalleled coverage of the 2026 season and beyond. From breaking news to exclusive interviews, our global team brings you closer to the action, whether it’s in Hulst, Zolder, or anywhere else the races take us. Don’t miss out—subscribe today and join the conversation!