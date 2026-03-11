Cyclist's Near-Death Experience: Red Light Running Consequences (2026)

Imagine this: a busy junction in London, a cyclist rushing to keep an appointment, and a decision that could change everything. A simple red light, a split-second choice, and a life-altering consequence. This is the story of Gabby Stonkute, a cyclist who ran a red light and collided with a bus, leading to a week-long coma and severe injuries. But here's where it gets controversial... instead of a fine, cyclists who break this rule are offered a unique punishment: watching a film about Gabby's experience.

The film, a powerful tool to educate and deter, features CCTV footage of the incident and Gabby's firsthand account. She shares her story, a cautionary tale of the dangers of reckless cycling. "I was reckless, not brave," she admits. And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these choices extends beyond the individual.

London's authorities are using Gabby's story to shed light on the increasing risks associated with cycling. A Local Policing committee report highlights a concerning trend: cyclists feel emboldened to run red lights and cycle dangerously due to improved safety measures. City police constable Brett Daniels praises Gabby's bravery, believing her story will save lives and prevent injuries.

But is this enough? With cycling levels on the rise, there's a need for stricter enforcement and a reminder that the Highway Code applies to all. Fabian Hamilton MP emphasizes the benefits of cycling but also the importance of responsible behavior.

Hospitals like the NHS Royal London bear witness to the consequences. Orthopaedic surgeon Jaison Patel notes an increase in accidents involving e-bikes, which can cause more severe injuries due to their weight.

In the first months of 2025, the Royal London Hospital saw a surge in limb injuries, with e-bike riders accounting for a significant portion.

So, is this film enough to deter cyclists from running red lights? Or do we need stricter measures to ensure safety on our roads? What are your thoughts? Let's discuss in the comments!

