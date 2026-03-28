Cyclist's Horrific Crash at 106kph: Laurenz Rex's Brave Finish at AlUla Tour (2026)

A chilling reminder of the risks riders face: a high-speed crash at the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia has left Laurenz Rex, a rider for Soudal-QuickStep, with three back fractures. The incident, captured on TV, occurred during a rapid downhill descent towards Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah. Rex, along with Fabien Grellier and Davide Stella, were involved in a 106kph crash, an incredibly dangerous speed. Despite the severity of the crash, Rex, unaware of his injuries, remounted his bike and finished the third stage, crossing the line over 13 minutes behind the stage winner, Yannis Voisard.

Soudal-QuickStep has provided an update on Rex's condition, stating that he will need to adjust his goals for later in 2026 due to the injuries sustained. Rex, who signed a three-year deal with the team, was set to play a crucial role in the Classics.

"I am incredibly grateful for the care I received from the team's doctor, the race medical staff, and the hospital staff. The messages of support and well-wishes have been overwhelming and truly special," Rex expressed.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the physical demands and risks associated with professional cycling. It also highlights the resilience and determination of riders like Rex, who continue to push through despite the challenges they face.

And here's where it gets controversial: should riders be encouraged to continue racing after such traumatic incidents, or is it time to reevaluate the safety measures and protocols in place? What are your thoughts on this? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!