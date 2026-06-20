Cycling Through History: Exploring Britain's Camping Pioneers from Oxford to Surrey (2026)

Cycling through the heart of Britain's camping history, I embarked on a journey that blended the past and present of outdoor exploration. This adventure, a celebration of the Camping and Caravanning Club's 125th anniversary, took me from Oxford to Surrey, retracing the footsteps of pioneers like Thomas Hiram Holding. His story, intertwined with the club's origins, highlights the enduring appeal of camping and the evolution of outdoor adventures.

Holding's passion for camping began with a childhood adventure in North America and a chance encounter with a friend planning a tandem bike camping trip in Britain. This sparked his interest in cycling and camping, leading to the founding of the Association of Cycle Campers, which later became the Camping and Caravanning Club. His legacy includes innovations in camping gear and a deep understanding of the health benefits of outdoor activities.

My journey began in Oxford, where the club was born, and took me along the National Cycle Route 57, passing through picturesque landscapes and quaint towns. I stopped at Bella Vista Camping in Radnage, a family-run site on the Chiltern Cycleway, where I enjoyed the tranquility of the countryside and the hospitality of the local community.

Continuing my journey, I encountered the Old Fisherman in Wheatley and Thame, where I refueled for the next leg of my trip. The Phoenix Trail, part of Route 57, offered a smooth and scenic ride, reminiscent of the railway tracks it once was. I passed through historic locations, including the old station building at Bledlow and the abandoned platform of Towersey Halt.

The story of the Camping and Caravanning Club is one of innovation and adaptation. From Holding's early experiments with canoeing to the modern-day motorhomes and glamping options, the club has evolved to meet the changing needs of campers. Despite the rise of motorhomes and caravans, the CCC welcomes humble tents, preserving the traditional camping experience.

My journey continued to Walton-on-Thames, where I stayed at the oldest campsite in the CCC network. The campsite, once described as a place of homemade tents and bamboo poles, has evolved but still retains its charm. I enjoyed the tranquility of the Thames-side location and the opportunity to explore the surrounding area by canoe.

One of the highlights of my trip was Windsor Great Park, with its easy roads and scenic views. I navigated through the park, taking in the beauty of the landscape and the wildlife that called it home. The designated bike lanes through Staines and Chertsey made the final stretch of my journey a breeze.

The CCC's membership reflects the enduring appeal of camping and the club's commitment to preserving the traditional camping experience. Despite the rise of motorhomes and caravans, the CCC continues to welcome humble tents and promote the health and wellbeing benefits of outdoor activities.

In conclusion, my journey through the tracks of Britain's camping pioneers was a testament to the enduring appeal of outdoor exploration. From the innovations of Thomas Hiram Holding to the modern-day camping experiences, the CCC has played a pivotal role in shaping the way we explore and connect with nature. As I returned to Oxford, I felt a sense of fulfillment and a deeper appreciation for the rich history of camping in Britain.