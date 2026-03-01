Cycling News: Tiesj Benoot's Classics Dreams Shattered by Back Injury (2026)

Tiesj Benoot’s Classic expectations are derailed by a back injury and surgery

When Tiesj Benoot joined Decathlon CMA CGM last winter, the plan was clear: he would reclaim a leadership role in the Classics. That hope, however, has been dashed even before his first race for the new team.

On Thursday, the team announced that the Belgian rider has suffered a disc herniation, necessitating surgery this week and forcing him to miss the Spring Classics season. Benoot is a former winner of Strade Bianche and Kuurne-Brussels-Kan-Uurne.

"During winter training, Tiesj Benoot developed back pain that disrupted his preparation schedule," the team stated. "After evaluation by the team’s medical staff, a disc herniation was diagnosed, requiring surgical intervention."

What this means for Decathlon CMA CGM

Benoot’s signing was a centerpiece of the team’s elevated ambitions for 2026, which include contending for top-five finishes in the Monument races. His absence is a significant setback for their cobbled Classics lineup.

Without him, the squad will likely lean on the promising Paul Seixas in the Ardennes, while options for the cobbled events become more constrained. New recruit Olav Kooij could be a contender on flatter routes, but his own campaign has been unsettled by illness that interrupted his season start.

In Benoot and Kooij’s absence, Decathlon CMA CGM will rely on riders such as Stefan Bissegger and Daan Hoole in the lead-up to the Tour of Flanders, along with veteran Oliver Naesen. They are capable riders, yet the team may still be short of the marquee pedigree they hoped to showcase as they push to establish themselves as cycling’s newest powerhouse.