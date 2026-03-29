Cycling Legend Roger de Vlaeminck: Mathieu van der Poel is NOT the Greatest (2026)

Roger de Vlaeminck, a Belgian cycling legend, has sparked debate by questioning Mathieu van der Poel's status as the greatest cyclocross rider in history. Despite van der Poel's impressive record, including world titles and world cup wins, de Vlaeminck remains unconvinced.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, the 78-year-old expressed his reservations about van der Poel's abilities, stating, 'Of course, Van der Poel, Evenepoel, and Pogacar are talented riders, but I struggle to enjoy watching them.' He reminisced about his own competitive spirit, recalling his rivalry with the legendary Eddy Merckx, who he admired for his strength and fearlessness.

De Vlaeminck's criticism of van der Poel is not new. He previously claimed that van der Poel lacks climbing, sprinting, and time trial skills. However, van der Poel's recent achievement of breaking the absolute victory record in the men's elite cyclocross world championship has only fueled de Vlaeminck's skepticism.

Despite van der Poel's dominance, de Vlaeminck argues, 'Bloody hell, no. Not by a long shot.' He believes that van der Poel's success may be attributed to his brother Eric's early retirement, which prevented him from achieving even more titles. De Vlaeminck acknowledges van der Poel's talent but considers him 'good, not the best.' He appreciates van der Poel's fighting spirit, stating, 'If you can stay in Van der Poel's wheel for three or four laps, then you are doing well.'

This controversy highlights the subjective nature of sporting greatness and invites discussion among cycling enthusiasts. Will van der Poel's achievements ultimately define his legacy, or will de Vlaeminck's perspective hold weight? The debate continues, and the cycling world eagerly awaits the outcome.