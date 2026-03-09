Cyberpunk 2077 VR Mod Controversy: Why CD Projekt RED Took it Down! (2026)

The Modding Community's Battle: A Tale of VR, Money, and Legal Takedowns

In the world of video game modding, a controversial figure has emerged, sparking debates and raising questions about the ethics and boundaries of this creative community. Meet Luke Ross, the mastermind behind the R.E.A.L. VR project, a mod that has caused quite a stir in the industry.

Ross's VR mod is an ambitious endeavor, supporting an impressive array of popular games, from Elden Ring to Hogwarts Legacy. But here's the catch: to access this mod, users must pay a monthly subscription fee, a move that has drawn the ire of publishers and sparked legal action.

The Battle Begins: Take-Two and CD Projekt RED Take a Stand

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II, was the first to issue a DMCA takedown notice to Ross, citing his mod's violation of their terms of service. But Ross didn't back down; he continued his work, even releasing a VR mod for Baldur's Gate 3, another high-profile game.

CD Projekt RED, the Polish RPG-makers known for Cyberpunk 2077, followed suit, sending their own takedown notice. Ross, in a lengthy rant on his Patreon page, accused CD Projekt RED of having an "iron-clad corpo logic," arguing that companies can profit from their work while modders must offer their creations for free.

A Modder's Dilemma: Paywalls vs. Donations

The controversy surrounding Ross's mods raises an interesting question: is it fair for modders to charge for their work, especially when it requires ongoing maintenance and updates? Ross argues that his mod, with its support for dozens of games, is a unique and valuable creation, deserving of financial support.

However, the gaming community seems divided. Some argue that paywalled mods are an unacceptable practice, suggesting that modders should instead rely on donations from appreciative users. This method, they say, is less risky and more in line with the spirit of modding, which has traditionally been a labor of love and a way for gamers to enhance their favorite titles.

The Future of Modding: Where Do We Draw the Line?

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the modding community is at a crossroads. While modders have long been celebrated for their creativity and dedication, the question of monetization is a complex one. Should modders be allowed to profit from their work, especially when it requires significant time and resources? Or should mods remain a free and open space, driven by passion and community support?

What do you think? Is there a middle ground to be found? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion on the future of modding!