Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Pro Patch: Ray Tracing, Performance & Visual Upgrades Review (2026)

Let's dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and its recent PS5 Pro patch, a fascinating journey into the heart of gaming technology and its evolution. This game has been a constant topic of discussion, from its initial release to the ongoing upgrades, and now, with this new patch, it's time to explore what makes it so captivating and controversial.

The Evolution of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's journey on consoles has been a rollercoaster, and this PS5 Pro patch is a significant milestone. It offers a glimpse into the future of gaming, showcasing the potential of ray tracing and performance enhancements. Personally, I find it intriguing how a game can evolve so much post-launch, almost like a living, breathing entity.

Ray Tracing Revolution

The patch introduces three new modes, with the Ray Tracing Pro mode being the star. It's like a visual feast, bringing the PC experience to consoles, albeit with some compromises. The attention to detail is impressive, from sun shadows to neon signs, creating a more immersive world. However, what many might not realize is that these visual upgrades come at a cost, sacrificing certain elements like the iconic RT reflected puddles.

Performance vs. Visuals

CD Projekt RED seems to have a tricky balance to strike. The recommended 60fps RT mode prioritizes performance, dialing back some RT features. It's an interesting strategy, as it achieves a smoother gameplay experience, but at what cost to the overall visual spectacle? This raises a deeper question: should we prioritize performance or visual fidelity? It's a debate that often divides gamers.

The Power of PSSR

One aspect that stands out is the upgraded PSSR, which significantly enhances image quality. It's a clear winner over the older FSR2 upscaler, providing a crisp 4K experience. This technology, in my opinion, is a game-changer, especially for those seeking the best visual quality.

A Conservative Approach?

While the patch offers impressive upgrades, it feels like CDPR played it safe in some areas. I would've loved to see a mode pushing the boundaries, perhaps sacrificing some resolution for a more comprehensive RT feature set. It seems they prioritized image quality, which is understandable, but it leaves me wondering about the potential of pushing the console's capabilities further.

A Publisher's Commitment

What's remarkable is CDPR's commitment to supporting this game. It's rare to see such comprehensive upgrades for an older title. This patch is a testament to their dedication, and it's a win for gamers who can now enjoy a vastly improved Cyberpunk 2077 experience. It's a great example of how a publisher can enhance a game's lifespan and reputation.

Final Thoughts

Cyberpunk 2077's PS5 Pro patch is a testament to the evolving nature of gaming. It showcases the power of ray tracing and performance upgrades, while also raising questions about the balance between visuals and performance. It's a fascinating case study, and I, for one, am excited to see what the future holds for this game and the industry as a whole.