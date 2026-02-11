Cyberattacks Every 39 Seconds: UAE's Urgent Cybersecurity Warning (2026)

Every 39 seconds, a cyberattack occurs somewhere in the world, and this alarming statistic has prompted the UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council to issue a call for increased vigilance. As cyber threats become ever more sophisticated, largely driven by advancements in automation and artificial intelligence, it is crucial for individuals and organizations to bolster their cybersecurity awareness and knowledge to mitigate risks effectively.

In an official statement shared across its social media platforms, the Council highlighted that cybercrime is climbing at an unprecedented rate, with a staggering cyberattack happening almost every minute. The outlook is grim, projecting that global losses from cybercrime could soar to approximately $11.9 trillion by 2026 and potentially reach an astonishing $19.7 trillion by 2030.

The Council emphasized the rapid evolution of cybercrime, which is marked by increasingly intelligent and complex attacks. To combat these threats, it is essential for everyone, from private citizens to large organizations, to enhance their digital awareness and take proactive steps to protect themselves in the online environment.

In a significant development, the UAE is making strides toward establishing an integrated cybersecurity framework, preparing itself for the challenges posed by the era of quantum computing. The Cybersecurity Council announced a fruitful partnership with QuantumGate, a national platform backed by the Advanced Technology Research Council, focusing on creating cybersecurity measures that are resilient against quantum threats.

This collaboration aims to fortify the UAE’s capabilities in anticipating and addressing potential risks associated with quantum decryption technologies before they become widespread. It will prioritize enhancing preparedness in essential sectors and lay the groundwork for a comprehensive migration of cryptographic systems to more secure frameworks.

The transition from strategic planning to actual implementation positions the UAE among the frontrunners worldwide in adopting a thorough post-quantum security strategy. The next stage of this joint effort will involve translating national strategies into actionable programs that emphasize system-wide readiness through three main initiatives:

The National Information Assurance Program will focus on improving basic security requirements and strengthening resilience across both the public and private sectors. The National Cybersecurity Index Platform will be established to enhance the nation’s capabilities in measurement, monitoring, and assessment of cybersecurity standards. The National Post-Quantum Transition Program is designed to identify cryptographic assets at risk and establish priorities for their migration, guiding organizations in protecting their data in the long term.

By setting clear standards and sector-specific guidelines, along with early transition roadmaps, the UAE aims to shift from mere awareness to operational readiness, positioning itself as a leader in implementing a national model for post-quantum security.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, who serves as the Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, articulated the Council’s proactive stance: "We anticipate threats – we do not wait for them. With the advanced capabilities offered by the QuantumGate platform, the UAE is committed to building defenses that can withstand quantum threats today, ensuring that our critical infrastructure remains secure as quantum decryption technology develops."

Moreover, this partnership will harness a broader range of QuantumGate technologies for national initiatives, including innovative tools for cryptographic discovery. These include a Cryptography Discovery Tool that grants organizations comprehensive visibility over their cryptographic assets in complex environments and QSphere, a VPN and data protection suite designed to offer robust safeguards for sensitive data.

The collaboration also encompasses other solutions like Salina and Secure VMI, extending beyond just post-quantum safeguards to address a wider array of cybersecurity requirements for both government institutions and enterprises.

In light of these rising threats, the Council also issued a stern warning about the dangers of charging devices in public spaces. Reports indicate that 79% of travelers unknowingly put their personal information at risk when using unsecured public charging ports. Some of these ports may harbor malicious software or hidden systems that can intercept personal data through a method known as “juice-jacking,” where unauthorized access occurs via automatic media or image transfer protocols upon connecting a device.

Furthermore, 68% of companies have reported incidents where breaches originated from untrusted charging stations, compromising their data integrity and digital infrastructure. Users should be vigilant for signs that a device might have been compromised, such as rapid battery depletion, sluggish performance of applications, frequent crashes, and unexpected symbols or messages appearing on the screen.

To help individuals stay safe while traveling, the Council recommends several preventive measures:

- Always carry a personal charger and refrain from using public charging ports whenever possible.

- Decline any data-transfer requests that pop up during charging.

- Activate two-factor authentication and utilize biometric logins like fingerprint or facial recognition.

- Regularly assess app permissions and avoid giving unnecessary access to sensitive information such as photos, messages, or contacts.

- Ensure that all applications installed are from trusted sources, as some may contain malware that could compromise personal data or enable unauthorized surveillance.