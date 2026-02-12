CWD in Washington: Mule Deer Tests Positive in Ferry County (2026)

Breaking News: Chronic Wasting Disease Detected in Mule Deer, Raising Alarms

In a recent development, an unofficial test report has revealed a potential case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a mule deer from Ferry County, Washington. This news has sparked concern and further investigation by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The story begins with a hunter who, in October, harvested a buck and transported it outside the designated WDFW Eastern Region transport restriction zone. While the hunter intended to comply with CWD rules, they opted for a private laboratory test instead of submitting samples to WDFW. The results from this private test indicated a positive CWD detection.

However, here's where it gets controversial: the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and WDFW do not recognize commercial CWD tests as officially validated. This means the initial positive result is considered inconclusive by authorities. Despite this, WDFW is taking the matter seriously and investigating further.

Dr. Kristin Mansfield, WDFW's state wildlife veterinarian, emphasized the need for due diligence: "Even though these results come from an unapproved test, we are committed to gaining more insights into this potential detection."

The hunter, in a gesture of cooperation, had saved a sample of brain tissue. WDFW submitted this sample to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (WADDL) for testing. Surprisingly, WADDL did not detect any prions, the misfolded proteins responsible for CWD, in the brain tissue. But there's a catch: the submitted sample lacked the critical brainstem region, making the result inconclusive.

WDFW considers private laboratory CWD test results unreliable due to unknown accuracy and other variables like tissue type and infection stage. Only tests on specific lymph nodes or the brainstem, conducted by USDA-approved veterinary diagnostic laboratories like WADDL, are standardized and validated for CWD detection.

"This case highlights the importance of hunters adhering to our CWD sampling requirements and transport restrictions," said Mansfield. "These rules are essential for managing the disease effectively and protecting our deer, elk, and moose populations."

To ensure transparency, WDFW has shared this information with nearby tribes and British Columbia officials due to the proximity of this CWD report to their jurisdictions.

As of now, WDFW has confirmed eight cases of CWD in Washington, with this potential case adding to the concern. All confirmed cases and extensive information on CWD, including rules for sampling and carcass transportation, are available on WDFW's CWD webpage.

WDFW remains dedicated to preserving and protecting fish, wildlife, and ecosystems while providing sustainable recreational and commercial opportunities.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of such diseases on our wildlife populations and the importance of early detection and management.