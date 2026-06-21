Curtis the matchwinner after Kellaway's century stands alone (2026)

In a thrilling cricket showdown that left fans on the edge of their seats, one player's heroics couldn't prevent his team from finishing rock bottom, while another emerged as the matchwinner in a dramatic turn of events. But here's where it gets controversial—was it a tale of individual brilliance or a team's collective failure? Let's dive in.

Victoria's One-Day Cup campaign ended in disappointment as they slumped to the bottom of the table, despite a stellar performance from their young opener, Campbell Kellaway. The 23-year-old smashed a century (105 off 117 balls), single-handedly keeping his team afloat after they were put in to bat. Yet, his efforts were overshadowed by Western Australia's Ashton Turner, who took a crucial catch off a full toss from Matthew Kelly to dismiss Kellaway in the 49th over. And this is the part most people miss—while Kellaway's innings was a bright spot, Victoria's inability to build partnerships left them struggling to post a competitive total.

On the other side, Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft (70* off 97 balls) and Sam Fanning (31 off 31 balls) laid the foundation, but it was Sam Curtis who stole the show. Fresh off a 75-run knock in a nail-biting one-wicket win against Tasmania, Curtis continued his red-hot form with a blistering 91 off 83 deliveries. His partnership with Bancroft (134 runs for the second wicket) set WA up for a comfortable chase. However, Curtis fell short of a well-deserved century when his extra-cover drive was caught by a diving Matt Short, just 37 runs shy of victory. Was this a missed opportunity, or did Curtis do enough to secure the win?

WA's bowling attack, led by Bryce Jackson (4-40), dismantled Victoria's lineup. Jackson, who grabbed four wickets in his previous outing against Tasmania, continued his stellar form. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Will Malajczuk impressed with 2-48, including the prized wicket of Peter Handscomb for a duck. Is Malajczuk the next big thing in Australian cricket?

As Victoria reflected on a season that saw them plummet from finalists to last place, Western Australia secured a fourth-place finish. But the real question lingers: Can individual performances like Kellaway's and Curtis's mask deeper team issues, or is it time for a squad overhaul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think Victoria's struggles are a temporary setback, or is there a bigger problem at play?