Curt Cignetti's Frustration: Missed Calls and Player Safety in the Spotlight (2026)

A heated controversy erupted during the national championship game, with Indiana's head coach, Curt Cignetti, expressing his outrage over what he deemed as blatant officiating errors. Cignetti's frustration was directed at three uncalled personal fouls on his quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, during the first half of the game.

The incident that sparked the most debate was a brutal hit Mendoza sustained from Miami's Jakobe Thomas. Mendoza, after faking a handoff, was met with a powerful blow that left him bleeding. Both Cignetti and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit were surprised that no flag was thrown, with Herbstreit suggesting that the officials may have hesitated due to the quarterback being in play.

However, rules analyst Bill LeMonnier offered a different perspective. Initially thinking it was a late hit, LeMonnier changed his mind after reviewing another angle, identifying signs of targeting. Despite this, the referees allowed play to continue, a decision that has since been scrutinized.

But here's where it gets controversial... LeMonnier's interpretation of the hit as targeting could be seen as a bold claim, and it invites discussion on the fine line between a late hit and a targeting penalty.

As the game progressed, Indiana maintained their 10-0 lead going into halftime, with their defense keeping Miami's offense at bay. Cignetti, while praising his defense, expressed a desire for more offensive production, especially with the ball in their possession to start the second half.

And this is the part most people miss... The impact of these missed calls extends beyond the game itself. It raises questions about the consistency and fairness of officiating, especially in high-stakes championship games.

So, what do you think? Was it a clear-cut case of targeting, or was it a late hit that the officials missed? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments below!