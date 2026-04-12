Curling Chaos: Lights Out at the 2026 Winter Olympics (2026)

Just moments into the 2026 Winter Olympics, the excitement of the first event took an unexpected turn when the lights went out during a curling match.

DOBBIACO, Italy — The Winter Olympics faced its inaugural live-action blip within five minutes of commencing, showcasing that anything can happen at these grand sporting events.

On Wednesday, as the mixed doubles curling matches were gearing up to kick off the Games, the atmosphere was suddenly dimmed when lights flickered inside the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium, located in the picturesque Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Just after a few stones had been delivered, play was interrupted, leaving everyone waiting in suspense.

At the moment of the blackout, two of the four ongoing games were halted mid-shot. Estonia's Harri Lill was poised for his throw when the arena dimmed, yet he decided to proceed with his shot. Meanwhile, Sweden's Rasmus Wranå, who was also ready to throw, chose to wait and see how the situation unfolded.

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This sudden loss of power meant that not just the lights, but also the scoreboards went dark, time clocks stopped, and all four sheets of play came to a standstill. Players wandered around, unsure of what would come next, while Canada’s Brett Gallant lightened the mood with jokes directed at his coaches. In a humorous turn, Korea’s Kim Seon-yeong and Sweden’s Isabella Wranå pretended that their brooms were air guitars, adding a touch of levity to the moment.

After approximately three minutes of uncertainty, the lights flickered back to life, prompting a sarcastic cheer from the crowd, which indicated a shared relief and amusement at the situation. Norway’s Magnus Nedregotten responded with a thumbs-up, while Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds offered a smile of reassurance. Lill applauded, signaling that the games could resume.

Bruce Mouat from Great Britain remarked on the incident, saying, "That was unique, I would say. I think we had a little dance," capturing the spirit of camaraderie that often characterizes the Olympics. The play officially resumed after a brief interruption lasting just over five minutes.

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In a statement shared with The Athletic, the organizing committee described the disruption as a result of an energy-related issue, confirming that power was promptly restored and that the competition was able to continue as planned. However, they did not disclose specific details about the cause of the blackout.

Interestingly, amidst all the conversations surrounding the accelerated construction of a hockey arena in Milan and the sliding center in Cortina, it turned out to be the curling stadium—originally constructed for the 1956 Winter Olympics—that encountered the first live-play mishap of these Games.

The stadium, known as the Stadio Olimpico del Ghiaccio, was originally built as an outdoor venue seven decades ago, serving as the site for figure skating, ice hockey matches, and the opening and closing ceremonies. A roof was subsequently added, and the facility underwent upgrades in preparation for the 2026 Olympics.

In contrast, the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan has faced construction delays, with reports suggesting it is also three feet shorter than required and that test events revealed holes in the ice surface. Additionally, the Cortina Sliding Centre has been under scrutiny due to its rushed construction and high costs.

As the competitions progressed on Wednesday, teams from Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain, and Canada secured victories in their opening matches, while the United States and the reigning Olympic champions from Italy are set to make their debuts on Thursday morning. The mixed doubles events will continue through Tuesday, promising more thrilling moments ahead.

Curling Chaos: Lights Out at the 2026 Winter Olympics (2026)

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