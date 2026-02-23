Cummins Out, Smith Misses Out: Australia's T20 World Cup Squad Shakeup (2026)

Australia's T20 World Cup squad has undergone a dramatic shake-up, with star player Pat Cummins ruled out due to injury and Steve Smith's selection causing controversy. Cricket Australia announced that Cummins, a key member of the team, won't be able to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India due to a persistent back injury. He has been replaced by Ben Dwarshuis, a left-arm fast bowler from the Sydney Sixers, who impressed with his 16 wickets and 7.85 economy rate in the Big Bash League. However, the most surprising change came with the omission of Matthew Short, a regular in Australia's T20I team, and the inclusion of Matthew Renshaw, who made his T20I debut in Pakistan just days ago. The selection of Renshaw over Smith, who had an outstanding BBL performance, sparked debate among fans and experts. Australia's next two T20I games against Pakistan in Lahore will be a test of their new-look squad, with the Aussies aiming to bounce back after losing the opening game of their Pakistan series. The team will face Ireland in their World Cup opener on February 11 in Colombo. With these changes, Australia's T20 World Cup squad now includes Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa. The squad's structure and conditions in Sri Lanka are expected to play a crucial role in the team's performance. The question remains: can Australia adapt and succeed with these unexpected changes? The upcoming matches will be a fascinating test of their resilience and strategy.