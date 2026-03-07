Cumberland Council's Waste Collection Review: What's Next? (2026)

Get ready for a waste collection revolution! Cumberland Council is taking a bold step towards an improved waste management system, and the councillors are about to dive into the progress of this exciting review.

A New Approach to Waste Collection

The council's Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee will meet on January 7th at Allerdale House, Workington, to discuss the latest developments. They'll be assessing the progress made on a comprehensive review of the council's waste collection services, which could potentially transform the way waste is managed in the area.

In-House Delivery Model: A Controversial Move?

Here's where it gets interesting: the executive committee has already approved an in-house delivery model. This means that Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) staff will be transferred back into the council, a move facilitated by the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE). But is this the best approach? Some might argue that an in-house model offers more control, while others may question the efficiency and potential costs.

Public Consultation: What Do the People Say?

And this is the part most people miss: the public's opinion. A four-week consultation revealed some intriguing insights. For instance, while 92.62% of respondents felt recycling encouragement was important, 40.4% disagreed with fortnightly collections in Allerdale. There's a clear desire for consistency, with 58.25% of respondents valuing a reliable service. And an impressive 91.13% of respondents had gardens, indicating a potential need for efficient garden waste collection.

Financial Considerations: A Hefty Price Tag?

The executive committee has recommended significant additions to the capital programme, totaling £14,480,000, to be financed by prudential borrowing. This includes funds for additional receptacles for waste and recycling, as well as the replacement of the waste collection fleet over the next few years. But is this investment worth it? Will it lead to a more efficient and sustainable waste management system?

The Councillors' Decision: A Critical Juncture

The councillors will consider the progress made, the effectiveness of the project so far, and provide their own insights. It's a crucial moment that could shape the future of waste management in Cumberland. Will they support the proposed changes? Will they suggest alternative solutions? The outcome of this meeting could have a lasting impact on the community.

So, what do you think? Is an in-house model the best way forward? Should the council invest in these proposed changes? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Let's spark a discussion and explore the possibilities together.