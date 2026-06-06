Cubs shouldn’t trade Hoerner: Why trading the second baseman would be a mistake (2026)

The Cubs shouldn't trade Nico Hoerner: A Case for Keeping Their Star Second Baseman

The Cubs shouldn't do something silly, like trade Hoerner.

The Cubs have finally taken a bold step towards their dream offseason, and it's a move that has sports fans buzzing. They've acquired starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and secured the services of Alex Bregman in a five-year, $175 million deal. But amidst these exciting developments, there's a potential pitfall that could derail their momentum: trading Nico Hoerner.

Hoerner, a team leader and elite defender, is a key player who has been a driving force for the Cubs. He's an above-average offensive player and has led all second basemen in WAR (4.8 according to FanGraphs) and is ranked fourth for all National League position players by Baseball-Reference (6.2). Hoerner's impact extends beyond statistics; he brings an intangible quality that is highly valued by the front office, as exemplified by their previous signings of Justin Turner and Bregman.

Trading Hoerner would be antithetical to the ultimate goal of winning.

The Cubs have long been criticized for their half-measures and lack of ambition. But with Hoerner in the lineup, they have a legitimate contender on their hands. His absence would be felt in the clubhouse and would likely lead to displeasure among his teammates, even if they understand the business side of things. Moreover, it would hurt the team in the most important category: the win column.

The luxury tax is an artificial limit that shouldn't impede teams like the Cubs.

The Cubs have the financial flexibility to keep Hoerner, and there's no fear of triggering any penalties for surpassing the luxury tax. They have the resources to make the necessary moves to bolster their roster and take control of the division.

The Cubs should look to add whatever they need at the trade deadline.

In conclusion, the Cubs should stick to their guns and keep Nico Hoerner. He's a key player who brings value both on and off the field. Trading him would be a step back for the organization and a missed opportunity to take advantage of a moment to step on the accelerator and take control of the division. So, let's hope the Cubs keep Hoerner and continue to build a winning team.